Chiefs Legend Has Strong Objection Against Jeremiyah Love’s Impact Amid Links to Join Patrick Mahomes

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs torn between drafting upside and chasing proven backfield stability

Rare top-10 draft slot forces Kansas City into a franchise-shaping choice

Mahomes injury, Bieniemy return quietly reshape offensive priorities

For the first time since drafting Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves with a top-10 pick, sitting at No. 9 for the 2026 NFL Draft. In his latest mock draft, ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Chiefs will select Notre Dame’s star running back, Jeremiyah Love. While the pairing seems like a perfect fit, it has sparked a major debate in “Chiefs Kingdom.” Jason Dunn, a former Chiefs tight end, has discussed a critical crossroads for the team.

“It may take Jeremiyah Love some time to get to where he needs to be to be that guy,” Dunn explained on the Chief Concerns podcast. “So he still has a learning curve to get to the place he needs to get to.”

With these strong objections, he contrasted the rookie’s development with that of established stars.

“A Breece Hall? You don’t have to worry about that. A Kenneth Walker? You don’t have to worry about those things at the end. Don’t even have to think about it,” Dunn said on the Chief Concerns podcast. “They’ve been in these rooms. They understand what the coaches demand, what they want, and it’s a different thing altogether, different mindset altogether.”

After a frustrating 6-11 season, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unfamiliar position. The last time they had a worse season was in 2012, when they finished 2-14. Their struggle stemmed largely from a sluggish running game that lacked the speed and explosive plays fans are used to seeing. This year’s offense felt unreliable, missing the spark that previously made them a powerhouse.

Holding the No. 9 overall pick gives the front office a rare opportunity to draft an elite running back who can fix these issues instantly. However, the team must be careful; choosing a player who takes too long to adjust to the system is a gamble they might not be able to afford if they want to keep their championship streak alive.

While it is tempting to use that high pick on a star running back, the smarter move is likely to look elsewhere, especially as there are expected free agents like Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker to sign.

The team will need to look for a premier running back, as per Jason Dunn. Some of the names that he mentioned include Breece Hall, who, being a perfect fit for the team, is undeniable. His elite pass-catching skills would offer Patrick Mahomes a vital safety valve as the quarterback works his way back from injury and looks to regain his MVP form.

As a free agent, Hall represents one of the most explosive weapons in the NFL. Adding him to an offense led by Mahomes and Andy Reid would likely push his career to new heights while significantly reducing the physical and mental burden on the quarterback.

Alternatively, the Chiefs could look toward Kenneth Walker III as a powerful solution for their backfield. Walker, along with Zach Charbonnet, has been a driving force behind the Seattle Seahawks’ run to the top seed in the NFC this season. By bringing in a proven runner like Walker and pairing him with a high-upside draft pick, Kansas City could effectively restart its ground game and become a more balanced, dangerous contender in 2026.

While the search for their next running back intensifies, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially confirmed the return of Eric Bieniemy.

Patrick Mahomes named MVP amid Eric Bieniemy’s return

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially named quarterback Patrick Mahomes the winner of the Derrick Thomas Award as the team’s Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season. This announcement was shared via the team’s social media on Saturday.

“This year’s team MVP goes to @PatrickMahomes!” the tweet read.

The award marks the fourth time Mahomes has been named team MVP, following his previous honors in 2018, 2022, and 2023. Although his season statistics were lower than his usual elite standards, his value was undeniable. However, his campaign was cut short in mid-December after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The MVP announcement follows a significant change in the Chiefs’ coaching staff. On January 23, 2026, the team officially confirmed the return of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, reuniting him with head coach Andy Reid.

Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City as the offensive coordinator, the same job he held when the team won two Super Bowls. He is widely credited with helping Patrick Mahomes become a superstar and building the team’s famous high-scoring offense.

By hiring Bieniemy to replace Matt Nagy, the Chiefs want to bring back the winning energy and teamwork they had during their championship years. While Mahomes spends the next nine months recovering from an injury to get ready for the 2026 season, the team is counting on Bieniemy to fix the offense.

The main goal is to put the struggles of the 2025 season behind them and prove that the team is still one of the best in the league.