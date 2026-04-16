“Lot of Trades”: Chiefs GM Brett Veach Shares Chiefs’ Plans Before 2026 NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach is putting all 32 teams on notice before the big day: expect a lot of action in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The scenario puts Kansas City and its No. 9 pick right in the middle of the action, with many teams expected to trade up and down the board.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Kansas City Chiefs had a difficult 2025 season, winning only 6 games while losing 11. It was a big surprise considering that the team had played in four straight Super Bowls and won three championships in the past decade. However, one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory granted them the 9th overall pick in the upcoming draft, something that GM Brett Veach also sees positively, as he explained the Chiefs’ draft plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that the fans will be in for a treat next Thursday because I think that the grades are going to be so close to some of these tackles and defense ends, receivers, other positions that a lot of these guys who are mocked high may go a little lower and a lot of these guys that are getting mocked low may go a little higher. The grades are so close that it’s gonna come down to scheme fit and coaches analysis, the vision, the fit for these guys.”

Veach also noted that this year’s draft is shaping up differently than what we usually see. Typically, teams scramble to grab several quarterbacks at the very beginning, but experts believe Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza might be the only one taken in the first ten picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I should be an entertaining night. There will probably be a lot of trades. I think a draft like this, where you don’t have 2 or 3 franchise quarterbacks and a Will Anderson or a Myles Garrett, I think it does lend itself to open up a lot of fun and excitement. I think from a fan’s perspective, they should have a lot of fun next Thursday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another reason this class is unique is that many of the best players don’t play ‘premier’ positions like quarterback or edge rusher. High-end prospects like linebacker Sonny Styles, running back Jeremiyah Love, and safety Caleb Downs are all incredibly talented, but they play roles that teams don’t always value as highly with their top picks.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have a great chance to improve their roster since they have two first-round picks at No. 9 and No. 29. It’s their first top 10 pick since trading for Patrick Mahomes back in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the team’s pattern in recent years, the Chiefs have used their late first-round picks on players like George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and Xavier Worthy. While these players have been decent, none have truly dominated, with some even performing below expectations. While it is possible to find great talent late in the draft, the odds of landing a superstar at a high-value position are much better if the team is picking in the top 10.

Now sitting at the No. 9 spot, Kansas City faces a choice. They could stay where they are and hope a top-tier wide receiver or pass rusher is still available when it’s their turn to pick or be aggressive and trade up for a premier prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs need to make an important decision at the 2026 Draft

Kansas City needs to choose its draft picks based on what the team currently lacks. Their biggest goal on defense is to find another pass rusher to complement George Karlaftis, who led the team in pressure rate, and make the unit stronger overall. Several mock drafts and analysts are projecting them to pick Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. or UCF’s Malachi Lawrence.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also need to find a new cornerback to improve their pass coverage, following the departure of their key players, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. The team can look to pick either draft prospects like Mansoor Delane and William Lee to fill the gap.

On offense, the team is looking for a wide receiver who can catch long throws down the field easily. They already have two young receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but they also need a backup since Rashee Rice is current deality with off-field issues. Projected Draft prospects that can add a significant boost to the Chiefs’ roster include Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, and USC’s Makai Lemon.

The team also needs to find a tight end who can eventually take over for Travis Kelce when he decides to retire. Next week, the front office can look for a reliable successor in Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers, C.J. Klare, and Justin Joly.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office utilize these valuable picks to address the team’s needs will determine if the Chiefs can quickly return to championship contention.