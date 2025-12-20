Andy Reid’s Former Assistants Linked to Chiefs Amid Matt Nagy Exit Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Matt Nagy has decided not to extend his contract.

Andy Reid requires an OC for the next season.

The Tennessee Titans are interested in Matt Nagy.

For the first time in over a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs have missed the NFL playoffs. This disappointing season has many fans and insiders expecting big changes this offseason, specifically within the coaching staff.

The biggest question mark surrounds Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy. Because Nagy chose not to extend his contract last year, he will be a free agent this spring. Insiders like Ian Rapoport suggest Nagy could be a top pick for a head coaching job elsewhere in 2026, and Reid might have to look for a new OC.

“That would mean Reid needs a new OC, with several of his former assistants, including Eric Bieniemy and perhaps Giants interim HC Mike Kafka, among potential candidates.”

If Nagy leaves, Head Coach Andy Reid will need a new right-hand man to fix the offense. Two familiar names have already surfaced as potential replacements. Mike Kafka was the QBs coach when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019. He had been with the Chiefs from 2017 through 2021.

While he has struggled recently as an interim coach for the Giants (starting 0-4), he is highly respected by Andy Reid. His return would bring a fresh perspective to a struggling unit.

Another potential candidate that many fans are calling for is the return of Eric Bieniemy. During his five years as the Chiefs’ Offensive Coordinator (2018–2022), the team was nearly unstoppable.

During his tenure, the Chiefs had an NFL-best 64 wins, 10 more than the next-best team. They scored 2,465 points, the most in the league by nearly 300. The team gained more yards than any other team, at 33,308, nearly 1,500 more than the team in second place, and also reached five AFC Championships, won three, and won two Super Bowls.

But this will only be possible if Matt Nagy exits the Chiefs.

Matt Nagy might leave the Chiefs to join the Titans

The Tennessee Titans are preparing for a major transition following a disappointing season that has left them with a 2-12 record. After the franchise dismissed head coach Brian Callahan in October 2025, Mike McCoy was appointed interim head coach to lead the team for the remaining weeks. However, the organization is now shifting its full attention toward a permanent hire who can reset the team’s culture and direction.

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Titans are expected to consider several high-profile defensive coordinators, including Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley, Matt Burke, and Jesse Minter. She added,

“Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is viewed internally as a serious candidate. Nagy will be in Nashville on Sunday with Kansas City, but NFL rules state there can’t be any job discussions.”

Internal interest from the Titans has surged for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The Titans appear to be prioritizing Nagy’s past head coaching experience and his tenure within a successful championship organization as key assets for their vacancy. While the Chiefs will be in Nashville this Sunday for a game against the Titans, formal job discussions remain prohibited by NFL rules at this stage.

Tennessee’s interest in Nagy highlights a desire for a structured offensive system, though the team must weigh his championship pedigree against the “uneven results” of his previous stint as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

As the search intensifies, Nagy remains a central name to watch once the league allows formal interviews to begin.

Well, for formal discussions and negotiations, we shall have to wait and see what the future has in store for the Chiefs’ OC.