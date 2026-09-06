Chiefs’ New 6-Foot-6 TE Sends 3-Word Message Amid Travis Kelce’s Reported ‘Last Dance’ in Kansas City

Travis Kelce will celebrate his 37th birthday in a couple of months, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is now embracing his late 30s. At the same time, it also serves as a reminder that sooner or later, the tight end will announce his retirement. Whether the 2026 season will be his last is a big question, especially with the regular season almost here. But the Chiefs know that they will have to figure out life without Kelce in the coming years.

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And this week, as part of the final roster and practice squad moves, the four-time Super Bowl champions added another tight end to the depth chart. The Chiefs signed Netherlands native Thomas Odukoya to the practice squad as part of their international player exemption, allowing them to keep 17 players on their practice squad.

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As that went down, the 6-foot-6 tight end took to Instagram and shared an appreciation note for the team.

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“New opportunity! TYG,” wrote Odukoya in his Instagram story, while tagging the Chiefs and sharing a post announcing his signing with Kansas City.

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Born in Amsterdam, the 29-year-old spent time at Eastern Michigan, where he recorded 13 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns as a senior in 2021 and earned third-team All-MAC honors. He first entered the NFL after the Tennessee Titans signed him as part of the International Player Pathway Program (IPPP) following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He spent a few years in Tennessee before Mike Vrabel brought him on the New England Patriots’ practice squad during the 2025 season. While the tight end had also worked out for the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason, the Chiefs ultimately brought him to the practice squad following a workout.

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With four tight ends on the team, Thomas Odukoya will add depth in the tight end room as the Chiefs prepare for Travis Kelce’s “Last Dance.”

Of course, the 36-year-old veteran hasn’t officially confirmed that the 2026 season will be his last. But over a month ago, Kelce was spotted with his longtime trainers Andrew Spruill and Johnny Olsen, along with Cris Carter, Florida Atlantic football’s director of player development.

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In a post, Carter wrote, “Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the 🐐 is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”

A former third-round draft pick, Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs. But following a disappointing 2025 season, the tight end was expected to hang up his cleats. However, he’s now returning to play his 14th season with the team. Whether it’s going to be his last is still up in the air. But the 36-year-old still has the love for the sport.

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“I’ve still got a lot of love for this game,” Kelce said last month. “I still think I can go out and play at a high level. I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year. I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me, making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room every single play that I’m out there.”

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the best to play at the position, yes. But the tight end has struggled to cross the 1,000+ yard mark in each of the last three seasons, with the 2025 season being the team’s worst finish (6-11) since his rookie year.

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Kelce is now coming off recording 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns, and he wants to improve in all aspects of the game.

“All aspects of football, man,” he said about where he wants to improve. “Being more accountable when the ball’s in the air. There were a few games last year that I felt like I put on myself. In the blocking world, being able to get my guys so we can spring guys for bigger gains.

“And then on top of that, just being a better leader. When we get stuck with adversity hitting, who’s going to want you in that fox hole with you? That’s one of those things: I want to be one of those guys that everybody counts on to be there and get us out of that fox hole.”

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Kelce has a full season to figure out whether he wants to play beyond the 2026 season. The Chiefs, meanwhile, already know that they have to find his successor sooner rather than later.