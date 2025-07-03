Chiefs News: Rashee Rice Receives Legal Notice as NFL Punishment Looms for Patrick Mahomes’ WR

In late 2024, Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice found himself embroiled in multiple civil lawsuits tied to a high-speed Dallas crash that injured several people. Though he released a statement, taking full responsibility, “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter.” But now, one lawsuit seeks at least $1 million in damages, while another pushes punitive claims over $10 million.

But instead of heading straight to court, the case hit a snag: Rice’s attorney, Texas state Senator Royce West, secured a legislated court delay to finish the session until the session ended on June 2, 2025. Under Texas law, elected officials can invoke a legislative continuance, which forbids proceedings while they’re in session. West exercised that right, automatically pausing all motions until weeks after adjournment.

Fast forward to thirty days after the session ended, one of the civil suits is “set for Jury trial on the trial docket” for January 20, 2026, at 8 a.m. EST. Dallas County Court Records released the official news. And now the Chiefs beat reporter for the Kansas City Star, Jesse Newell, shared his latest insight on the civil lawsuit.

Newell confirmed that a few folks out there are getting confused about the trial date. “I know this can be confusing, but court records do not indicate Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has a criminal date set for his Dallas car crash incident,” he wrote. True. The Court is yet to give a criminal trial date for Rice’s car crash incident. As for the scheduled January 20, 2026, trial is set for civil proceedings only.

“Other reports today have cited a Jan. 20 jury trial. According to online documents, that date is related to a civil suit against him,” Newell added. Translation? Well, the criminal case (which could lead to jail time or probation) doesn’t have a trial date scheduled yet. The criminal matter is still unresolved. The date is for a civil suit, where people are suing the Chiefs’ wideout for monetary damages because of the car crash.

And amidst this, the NFL remains silent, waiting for the case to resolve so that they can finally make a decision.

The NFL is patiently waiting for a decision on Rashee Rice’s trial

When the Jury announced the civil suit trial date this week, the skepticism around Rice’s future in his third season started swirling. After all, the AFC Championship round is scheduled to be played on January 25, 2026. If the Chiefs manage to qualify for yet another championship round, the possibility of the wideout’s availability in the game might push the civil trial to a later date.

In the meantime, the league might not be paying any attention to Rashee Rice’s civil suit. The reason? Well, the NFL is awaiting the resolution of Rice’s criminal matter to finally determine a potential suspension under its Personal Conduct Policy. As per Mike Florio, the original plan for Rice was to let him play the 2024 season. Settle the criminal matter in the offseason. And then serve any suspension at the start of the 2025 season.

“At the outset of the 2024 season, the plan was for Rice to get through the 2024 season, resolve the criminal case and take his NFL punishment in the offseason, serve any suspension to start 2025, and move on with his career,” Florio wrote. But considering the delays, this schedule is off the table now. What’s next? Oh, that’s where it gets tricky. Picture the Chiefs in the 2025 postseason, and imagine Rice’s lawyers might ask for another delay.

That means Rashee Rice will be able to play the entire season without interruption or suspension. The suspension could be delayed to late 2026 or even 2027. Taken all together, Rice’s civil suit date is here. But what the NFL is awaiting is his criminal trial date. To suspend him. Plain and simple.