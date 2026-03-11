NFL Insider Shares Patrick Mahomes’ Return Timeline; Provides Injury Update on Chiefs QB

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes started rehab immediately after surgery

Quick recovery could let him join training camp ahead of schedule

Travis Kelce holds more playoff receptions than anyone, quietly climbing all-time NFL ranks

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 season hinges on Patrick Mahomes’ injury return. Reports on his return range from missing half a season to being ready as early as Week 1. Despite the year-long average waiting period, many believe he will return sooner.

Mahomes’ recovery has become the most closely watched storyline of Kansas City’s offseason after the quarterback tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee during the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in December. With the franchise coming off a 6–11 finish, its first losing record since 2012, 2026 hopes further seemed to be upended by the injury. But now, in the latest Rich Eisen Show episode, NFL insider Albert Breer shared some encouraging news.

“I don’t want to put a timeline on a player without getting his okay. But I think they’re very, very hopeful that he’ll be good to go and close to being himself by week one. So that’s good news,” he said.

Mahomes injured his knee during a Week 15 game, tearing both the ACL and LCL while scrambling late against the Chargers, and he missed the last stretch of the season. Luckily, he could have surgery the very next day, which helped him start his recovery before significant swelling set in.

That early procedure has played a meaningful role in shaping the optimism around his recovery. According to reports, Mahomes was already back inside the Chiefs’ training facility within days of the operation and had regained roughly 90 degrees of knee movement during the initial stages of rehab, an unusually quick start that fueled belief within the organization that his timeline could accelerate.

Because of that quick start and his work ethic, Mahomes has a real chance to be ready for the 2026 season opener. If his recovery stays ahead of schedule, he could even participate in training camp this summer.

While the Chiefs will likely be very cautious and keep him out of preseason games, a Week 1 return would mean he recovered in just eight to nine months, an incredibly fast turnaround for such a serious injury.

Before his injury in 2025, Patrick Mahomes played 14 games and put up special numbers, albeit compromised due to his limited game time.

He threw 22 touchdown passes and had 11 interceptions. He also showed off his speed by running for 422 yards and scoring five touchdowns on the ground. These were notable stats in a season where he produced the second-lowest passing-yards of his career.

Mahomes’ availability has taken on even greater significance this offseason because Kansas City’s quarterback depth chart suddenly looks far thinner than it did a year ago. Veteran backup Gardner Minshew departed on the opening day of free agency after signing an $8 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the Chiefs without an experienced safety net behind their franchise quarterback. If Mahomes’ recovery were to face setbacks, Kansas City would be forced to explore veteran options on the market or potentially pursue a trade to stabilize the position.

Now he is showing that prowess off the field to recover to play alongside his brother, who has confirmed his return for another season.

Patrick Mahomes will reunite with Travis Kelce with the TE’s return to the Chiefs

The Chiefs can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Following weeks of intense speculation regarding a potential retirement, the news has officially dropped: Travis Kelce is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for at least one more season. While the fanbase is ecstatic, nobody is sharing that joy quite like quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City ensured that reunion would happen by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $12 million with the future Hall of Fame tight end, securing the return of Mahomes’ most trusted target as the offense prepares for a pivotal season.

Together, they have solidified their status as the most dangerous duo in football, leading the franchise to three Super Bowl titles and dominating the league for years.

Travis Kelce’s partnership with Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of historic. In 144 games across the regular season and playoffs, the superstar tight end has racked up 908 catches for 10,707 yards and 80 touchdowns, cementing his place as one of the most prolific offensive weapons of this era.

Last season, Mahomes and Kelce officially broke the record for the most playoff touchdowns by any duo in NFL history, surpassing the legendary mark previously held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Imago October 12, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 leaves the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_484 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

On his own, Kelce continues to shatter records while catching passes from Mahomes. He now holds more playoff receptions than anyone in the history of the sport and is steadily climbing the all-time ranks, hoping to challenge the great Jerry Rice.

Despite this success, rumors of retirement had begun to swirl as Kelce entered his age-37 season. Between the physical grind of a 13-year career and the high-profile life changes surrounding his engagement to Taylor Swift, many wondered if 2025 was his final curtain call.

However, those doubts were put to rest on Monday, March 9, when Mahomes shared two photos of himself and Kelce via Instagram. The quarterback accompanied the images with clock and bow-and-arrow emojis, signaling that their time at the top isn’t over yet.

Kansas City has also started reshaping its offense around them as free agency unfolds. The team re-signed wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to a two-year extension and added running back Kenneth Walker III on a three-year, $43 million contract, injecting speed into a backfield that struggled to produce explosive plays in 2025.

Kelce’s ability to find space in the middle of the field will be the engine that keeps the Chiefs’ offense moving while their star quarterback heals.