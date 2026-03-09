NFL Makes Official Announcement on Travis Kelce’s Return as Patrick Mahomes Sends Message to Chiefs TE

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce set to play upcoming NFL season with Chiefs.

Veteran tight end maintains active roster status for Kansas City.

Kelce’s NFL career extends into 14th professional season next year.

Travis Kelce isn’t hanging up his cleats just yet. The legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end has officially told the team he is returning for his 14th season. This keeps the team’s core together, as he will continue to play alongside head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and star defender Chris Jones. The NFL confirmed the news by posting a video with a simple, powerful message:

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He is not done yet,” the NFL posted on their Instagram page with a reel of Kelce that has a caption saying, “TRAVIS KELCE IS BACK FOR HIS 14TH SEASON.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though he is a veteran, Kelce proved last season that he is still one of the best tight ends in the game. After a slower 2024, he bounced back in 2025 with 851 receiving yards and 76 catches. While some critics argue he may no longer be the absolute best tight end in the league, his stats show he is still more productive than almost everyone else at his position.

A huge part of his success comes from his legendary chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. Kelce is famous for his ability to improvise and find open space when a play breaks down, making him Mahomes’ favorite target when the team needs a first down or a touchdown. Beyond his skill, his reliability is unmatched; Kelce has started at least 15 games in nearly every season of his long career.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Having Travis Kelce back for another season is a huge boost for the younger tight ends on the roster, as he will naturally lead the group. While the younger players have a lot of athletic potential, Kelce is expected to handle the bulk of the workload again this year. Although the specific financial details of his new contract haven’t been released yet, the deal could potentially keep him on the field through the 2027 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the contract details, his teammates are incredibly excited. They can’t seem to hide their happiness after hearing the news that their veteran leader is returning to the fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes celebrates Travis Kelce’s return for another season

It is hard to find a more iconic duo in the NFL than Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Their “bromance” is built on more than just their three Super Bowl rings; they are best friends and business partners who even opened a steakhouse together in Kansas City called 1587 Prime. While fans recently worried that Kelce might leave for another team or retire after 13 seasons, the star tight end has reportedly decided to return to the Chiefs for the 2026 season, choosing loyalty over potentially higher offers elsewhere.

Mahomes seemed to confirm this exciting news through a recent Instagram post featuring two photos of the pair. He captioned the post with an alarm clock and a bow-and-arrow emoji “⏰🏹”—a nod to Kelce’s signature celebration. This social media update served as a powerful signal to “Chiefs Kingdom” that the league’s most dangerous connection is staying intact as they look to bounce back from a difficult 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The news of Kelce’s return comes at a vital time for Mahomes, who is currently rehabbing from major knee surgery. After tearing his ACL and LCL in December, Mahomes has been attacking his recovery with his trademark work ethic. Recent reports suggest he is well ahead of schedule and “hellbent” on being ready for Week 1. Having his favorite target and closest friend back on the field will surely provide an extra boost of motivation as he works to get back to 100%.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Kelce officially back in the fold and Mahomes trending toward a healthy return, the Chiefs are positioned to move past last year’s struggles. The duo has already helped define a dynasty in Kansas City, and their decision to stick together shows they aren’t finished yet.