NFL Network Reporter Faces Backlash for Predicting Sam Darnold Will Upset Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Imagine two quarterbacks heading into a playoff duel. On one side, you’ve got Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s playoff assassin. A six-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and the guy whose postseason resume already rivals legends. On the other hand, Sam Darnold, a former top-three pick whose career has traveled through five teams, several offensive systems, and a whole lot of skepticism. While Mahomes has spent his winters collecting rings, Darnold’s been fighting to stay relevant. So when a recent NFL Network feature casually threw around the idea that Darnold could upset Mahomes, the football world didn’t raise an eyebrow; it raised hell.

Because this was not a debate about statistics. And NFL TV viewers had no patience for that. This take blew up the X. It started on a summer prediction program, where the question was asked: “Which QB are you taking to beat Patrick Mahomes?” One of the experts came up with this zinger: “Sam Darnold finally figured his business on Minnesota last year , I’m not saying the Seahawks team is the one that could do it but QB to QB for some reason . I feel like darnold could mess around….. Be like I’ve seen worse , I’ve seen like the bottomless pit that is the machine of NFL critiques and I think darnold could do it if anybody has.”

No master plan. No stats. Just juice. The idea was apparently that Darnold’s rough ride had hardened him mentally, hardened enough in his head, and it’s sufficient, perhaps, to deal with the brightness of having to vanquish someone like Patrick Mahomes. Ouch!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

We are aware that Patrick Mahomes isn’t any ordinary postseason quarterback. He’s the benchmark. Since 2018, when he became the Chiefs’ starter, Mahomes has taken his team to seven consecutive AFC Championship games and five Super Bowl appearances. He hasn’t missed the AFC title game as a starter. Postseason numbers have always been elite. More than 5,000 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions in the playoffs. He wins in Arrowhead. He wins on the road. He wins in February.

And he accomplishes all of this with the help of his solid roster. Patrick Mahomes did the least talented wide receiver corps of his life last season and made it function anyway. He developed rookie Rashee Rice into a go-to target, relied on Travis Kelce in clutch situations, and allowed Andy Reid’s play calling to be magic. Even when defensive foes closed ranks against him. Mahomes neatly diffused them, extending plays out, turning third downs into fourth, and controlling the clock like a great general.

Sam Darnold, conversely, has yet to throw a playoff pass. His highlight from last season was in relief of the Vikings. A brief stint in which he could be of use, if not spectacular. He is now fighting to make his mark after Geno Smith in Seattle. That isn’t so much the kind of QB competition that creates a playoff legend. So, when this news made its way to fans, backlash ensued.

Fans roast wild NFL prediction for Patrick Mahomes vs Sam Darnold

The fan criticism didn’t just stem from Mahomes’ loyalty. It came from football common sense. One viewer pointed out, “C’mon. Sam got waxed by Jared Goff when it counted last season,” highlighting how Darnold hasn’t shone when the spotlight hits. Another piled on: “This take may be one of the dumbest we’ve ever watched. How do these people have jobs? 🤣”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others went on to assail the analyst’s credibility outside this audience. “On her first prediction show she chose the Raiders to win the division and the Chiefs to finish 4th,” another commented. Pointing out the bizarre comparison. “She has added nothing of value to a show already burdened by Kyle the clown.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Renton, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Renton Virginia Mason Athletic Center WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxBrashearx 20250611_SB_bd8_17

Then there were the logistics knockout punches: “One Sam Darnold doesn’t even play in the same conference to matchup in the playoffs and two the Seahawks aren’t even good enough to match up with KC in a Super Bowl matchup lmaoooo” one wrote, and others simply scoffed at the notion: ”Of all the QBs in the fucking league bro? Lmaoo😂”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The bottom line is that the case wasn’t brazen. It was blind. Mahomes is the quarterback that coaches feel like they can’t sleep at night trying to game-plan against. He’s the player who shattered the Bills‘ hopes, who tore apart the 49ers’ defense in Super Bowl LVII, and who destroyed Joe Burrow in a heavyweight AFC fight. His calm under fire is one of that separates him.

Darnold might get a do-over, though, to revamp his career. Mike Macdonald’s offense might be the perfect match for him. Perhaps he even takes the starter’s spot and gets the Seahawks off to a solid season. But to put him in the same category as Mahomes as part of a playoff game? That’s not football analysis, that’s a fantasy screenplay.