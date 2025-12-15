Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Hold Back in Emotional Statement After Chiefs QB’s Troubling Knee Injury Update

Needing a Week 15 win to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Kansas City Chiefs instead watched their season unravel with a late knee injury to Patrick Mahomes in a 16–13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With time winding down, Mahomes’ knee injury, and Kansas City falling to 6–8, officially ended their playoff chances for the first time in the Mahomes era.

After the game, Mahomes shared an emotional message on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever ⏰,” he wrote.

The Chiefs now turn their focus to finishing the season healthy and rebuilding toward 2026.