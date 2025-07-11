Patrick Mahomes Gets Huge WR Update After Chiefs Star Tipped to Win Major NFL Award

”He’s out there playing, he’s making plays on the football field. He’s explosive; he looks fast. You saw the start of last season.” Those were the sentiments of Patrick Mahomes this offseason, talking about their star WR in OTAs. But he didn’t just leave it at that. “I believe he can be one of the top receivers in the league,” he added. That type of compliment doesn’t get tossed around by a two-time MVP easily. Particularly not at the Chiefs, who have seen more than a few of those elite pass receivers in recent years. But for this WR, it’s a second chance to live up to the breakout potential stalled by injury.

There’s some great news for the Chiefs Kingdom. Rashee Rice is back and running like he never left. A new video emerged from a clandestine training session where Rice cut, ran, and glided across the field like a man with a point to prove. Scott Barrett posted the video on his X account with the caption, ”Not too many dudes in the league who can move like this”. For Mahomes, it’s precisely the type of offseason news he wanted to see. Because for a quarterback who had to manufacture magic last year with a battered receiving corps, this is the type of offseason report card that feels different.

Rice doesn’t just appear to be healthy in the clip, he looks explosive. The same explosiveness that made him a go-to red zone receiver in 2023 appears to be very much present again. His breaks are sharp, his footwork is clean, and that knee? Not even a twinge of hesitation. Coaches have commented on his dedication to rehab, and Mahomes, by all reports from within the organization, has already put in several private sessions throwing to Rice this summer. That sort of early chemistry ain’t no joke, particularly with how last season wrapped up.

Let’s not lose sight of what Rice was constructing before his injury. In just four games last year, he averaged 72 receiving yards per game. That’s 1,200+ yards, elite territory for a second-year wide receiver. Most importantly, he had developed into a reliable safety valve for Mahomes when the deep ball would not cooperate. Following Kansas City’s forgettable Super Bowl performance, where they struggled against a stifling defense, the return of a healthy, hungry Rashee Rice could not be more timely.

Comeback season incoming? The buzz around Rice

It’s not only Chiefs fans who are noticing the return of Rice. Pro Football Network just named him a strong contender for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. And that’s not just because of his injury, it’s because of what he could become. Rice is not merely returning to occupy a roster position. He’s going to be the guy in Mahomes’ receiving core this season.

With a turbulent 2024 offensive season behind them. Andy Reid and Mahomes realize they require more from their playmakers. The Chiefs’ offense just wouldn’t click, particularly in the passing game. Injuries were mounting. They were misfiring. And even with all of those brilliant moments from Mahomes, there were periods when even he seemed mortal. That’s why Rice’s return is more meaningful than your typical “player back from injury” narrative. He was going to make that sophomore jump last year, but it’s never too late.

And the Chiefs are behaving like it. Mahomes has been said to have made workouts with Rice a priority this offseason. The objective is to develop timing, refine route chemistry, and get him mentally prepared for training camp, which opens July 18. Kansas City isn’t merely expecting Rice to bounce back. They’re constructing their passing offense with him at the hub. With no designated WR1 from last year and Travis Kelce‘s dropping production, Rice has a fair chance of being Mahomes’ go-to guy.

Expectations are high and rightfully so. Mahomes may be the most naturally gifted quarterback we’ve ever seen, but even he needs a go-to guy. Rice, with his route-running, size, and burst after the catch, fits the mold. And with the league buzzing about whether the Chiefs have taken a step back, moments like these prove what championship resets are built on.

If Rashee Rice remains healthy and Mahomes continues to find him as he did in those early flashes, don’t be surprised if the Comeback Player of the Year trophy lands in Kansas City. And more importantly for the Chiefs, perhaps even another Lombardi.