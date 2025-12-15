Patrick Mahomes’ Injury May Lead to Andy Reid’s Retirement After Chiefs’ Playoffs Elimination

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2025 season was a major disappointment, ending without a trip to the playoffs. Their elimination became official after a tough 16-13 loss to the Chargers in Week 15. The most concerning part of that game was when their superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, had to leave in the fourth quarter with what looked like a serious knee injury.

After the game, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid confirmed the knee injury but didn’t give details about how severe it was. However, the situation for the team looks very difficult. Without Mahomes, who is expected to miss a significant amount of time, including likely most of the 2026 season, the Chiefs face a major challenge. A senior CBS Sports analyst, Pete Prisco, also spoke on Andy Reid’s future with Mahomes’ injury.

“Andy Reid’s not a young man. And you know, I talk to him all the time. How long is he going to do it? You know, he wants to keep on doing it. But when you don’t have Patrick Mahomes for a year, that’s another year you’re probably not going to win a lot of games. So there’s a lot of concern in Kansas City. It’s going to be so weird not to see them in the playoffs.”

Andy Reid has been the consistent leader of the Chiefs since 2013 and is one of the oldest head coaches in the NFL. Given the team’s sudden drop-off and the long recovery ahead for Mahomes, some fans are starting to wonder if Reid might choose to step down, even if the team doesn’t fire him.

But it also needs to be considered that while Reid has thought about retirement before, he recently signed a contract extension in 2024 that lasts through 2029, suggesting he is committed to staying and trying to turn things around.

The only certainty is that Patrick Mahomes will not be playing anytime soon.

Patrick Mahomes incurred a knee injury in the Week 15 game

The Chiefs’ season record dropped to 6 wins and 8 losses, signaling the end of their dominant run in the AFC. The situation became critical with under two minutes left in the game when Patrick Mahomes went down. The stadium fell silent as attention shifted entirely to the medical staff rushing onto the field.

The injury occurred as Mahomes was rolling out to throw a pass while being tackled by Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. His left knee appeared to hyperextend. Although the play was ultimately nullified by an offensive penalty, the damage was done. Mahomes was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power, but television cameras showed him being helped down the tunnel while clearly favoring his left leg.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid addressed the injury after the game, expressing serious concern by stating, “It didn’t look good.” Mahomes had already been dealing with a lingering left knee issue prior to the game. Just a couple of hours later, the team confirmed something worse.

“An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game,” a team statement read. “Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options.”

This injury and the Chiefs’ overall struggles will have major consequences for their future, particularly heading into the 2026 season. While an official recovery timeline has not been announced, a typical torn ACL injury requires an 8 to 12-month rehabilitation period.

The Chiefs, currently third in their division, will play their next game on December 21, 2025, against the Tennessee Titans, who have a 2-12 record.