Patrick Mahomes Is Standing on Shaky Grounds as ESPN Insider Breaks Bad News to Chiefs QB

Back in the 2024 offseason, there wasn’t a whisper of doubt about Patrick Mahomes owning the quarterback throne. Jeremy Fowler’s annual survey had nearly every NFL evaluator—executives, scouts, coaches—lining up behind him, with all but one voting him first. That’s almost 100%. An NFL executive captured the mood perfectly: “When it’s late in a meaningful game and Mahomes is playing, you just know he’s going to find a way to win.” That was the consensus—unquestioned dominance.

It wasn’t hard to see why nearly everyone handed Mahomes a first-place vote. He condensed milestones at a pace few imagined possible/ Three Super Bowls and two MVPs by year 7? Only two others—Tom Brady and Joe Montana—even reached that neighborhood, and they needed 11 or 12 seasons. Mahomes did it in less than a decade. But consensus is fragile in a league obsessed with micro-scrutiny.

With the 2025 training camp almost here, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and the league’s true insiders have spoken. As expected, Patrick Mahomes has reclaimed the crown as the best quarterback entering the 2025 season, followed by Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. But there’s a caveat. The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback locked up the No. 1 ranking again, no argument there. But the voting base splintered, evidence that expectations have evolved.

The Chiefs‘ quarterback has achieved 60% first-place quotes in comparison to almost 100% a year before. However, Fowler pointed out an interesting and valuable fact behind this. “That greatness of the quarterback position is closing in on Patrick Mahomes a little bit,” Fowler pointed out. “He got 60% of the first-place votes in my poll, which is significant, but last year he got almost 100%.

“He got all but one first-place vote (last year). So, you’re seeing Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, they’re splitting votes now. They’re getting in on his uh territory a little bit. He’s still the best, but these guys are coming.” Translation? Gone are the days when it used to be a one-man show. Mahomes is still the NFL’s undisputed knight, but the realm isn’t empty—Allen, Lamar, and Burrow are sharpening their swords, ready to test his crown.

From 2018 to 2022, the quarterback has finished first or second four times. He did it again this year, but we just can’t ignore his modest performance in the 2024 season, as per his high standards, of course. We’re talking about 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Plus, a Super Bowl night where he piled up 257 yards, three touchdowns, and three turnovers, but a career-high six sacks and a 40-22 loss to the Eagles ruined a fairy-tale ending.

“OL in decline, particularly at tackle, WR group completely cleaned out by injury, [Travis] Kelce not near the same player,” a veteran NFL coordinator said about Mahomes’ crew. “I thought he had more command of time/score/situation and better fundamentals from within the pocket than ever. He’s a one-man army. And no NFL coach wants to deal with him. Complete dawg. No one like him.”

Let’s be real—there were some external factors behind these average numbers compared to his high standards, including the injury-marked wide receiver corps. Plus, Kelce wasn’t in his best form as well, recording career-low numbers. Taken all together, Patrick Mahomes achieved 60% first-place votes. But don’t judge him harshly just by the numbers. There’s more to the story.

How are other quarterbacks splitting votes from Patrick Mahomes?

The top four quarterbacks in ESPN’s top 10 quarterback list ahead of the 2025 season share five MVPs among them. We’re talking about Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. While three of them are still chasing the Super Bowl success like Mahomes. But given that they’ve split votes this year, it’s safe to say they appear to be closing the gap.

Behind Mahomes, ESPN’s survey ranked the 2024 season’s MVP and the Bills‘ quarterback, Allen, second on the list. Allen again fell short in the playoffs to Mahomes and the Chiefs but managed to amass over 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns as well. Count his first MVP among it, and the 29-year-old quarterback recorded one of the best seasons of his career.

“He’s done everything,” an NFC personnel executive said. “He’s answered every test. He makes less mistakes and takes care of the ball. Only thing left to do is win it all.” Indeed. The Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship round, shattering their dreams of qualifying for the Super Bowl. Speaking of which, Joe Burrow surprisingly grabbed the No. 3 spot on the list. Yes, surprisingly.

Burrow didn’t have the kind of season he wanted despite putting up career-high numbers last season. Porous defense, poor start (1-4), and special teams & mistakes, the Bengals failed to secure a postseason berth despite a 9-8 record. However, the quarterback defied the odds, piling up nearly 5,000 yards and a career-high 43 touchdowns. “If we’re talking about playing the quarterback position, nobody is playing it better than him,” a veteran AFC scout said.

“Footwork, ball placement, the mental game at the line of scrimmage, feel for the pocket, eye level, finding creases to step up and throw — he’s the best right now. And he’s more mobile than he gets credit for.” No wonder Cincy’s quarterback surpassed two-time MVP Lamar Jackson on the list. ESPN’s survey ranked the Ravens‘ quarterback fourth on the list. Yes, again, surprising.

The explosive quarterback recorded the best season of his career. We’re talking about over 4K receiving yards, 41 TDs, 915 rushing yards, and 4 rushing TDs. Lamar was close to winning his third MVP last season but eventually lost to Allen. “Jackson is the most breathtaking player in the game,” Fowler wrote.

“He might be the most feared, too, depending on whom you ask. And he was close to winning a third MVP last season, in fact beating out the actual MVP Allen for first-team All-Pro status in an unusual split of those honors,” he added, while continuing, “… What Jackson did last year still puts him in his own class — he became the first player in NFL history with 40 passing touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions in a season.”

Taken all together, the top 10 quarterback list for the 2o25 season is arguably the elite list if we’re being real. No one seems to be a favorite. And to spice it up, the other quarterbacks are closing the gap with Patrick Mahomes. We’ll soon find out whether this season tilts in Mahomes’ favor or if someone else is ready to steal his crown.