Patrick Mahomes Loses Key Piece of Chiefs Offense as Eagles Make $6.5 Million Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ receiving corps has quietly become a talk of the town, or rather one of the bigger talking points around the league, lately. On one hand, the franchise is reportedly considering a potential trade involving A.J. Brown. On the other hand, general manager Howie Roseman has already made a notable addition in free agency.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are signing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

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That move comes with an interesting ripple effect. While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs strengthened their offense in other areas, including adding Kenneth Walker to the backfield, they now lose a key piece from their receiving unit heading into the 2026 season.

For a broader context, Brown spent the last two seasons in Kansas City. He initially signed with the team ahead of the 2024 season but suffered a sternoclavicular injury during the preseason, which sidelined him for most of that year.

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He returned in 2025 after re-signing with the Chiefs. Although his peak years with the Baltimore Ravens are behind him, he still put together a solid season. Brown started six games and appeared in 16, finishing with 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

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He also led all Chiefs receivers in receiving yards and first downs with 29, while tying for the team lead in touchdown receptions. The production was there, even if injuries limited his ability to fully capitalize on a larger role.

Once the 2025 season ended, Brown entered free agency. Several top wide receivers quickly came off the market, while players like Jauan Jennings, Stefon Diggs, and Deebo Samuel remained available. Brown was viewed just a tier below that group.

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During that period of uncertainty, Brown shared a brief message on social media, posting, “Beautiful Day.”

Now, he finds himself in Philadelphia, joining the same team that defeated Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. The move adds depth and experience to the Eagles’ receiving group. At the same time, it introduces another layer to an already evolving situation, especially with questions still surrounding A.J. Brown’s future.

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Eagles Land Hollywood Brown: What does the Signing Mean

The Eagles are heading into the 2026 season with a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion after what unfolded in 2025 under Kevin Patullo. A major part of that stretch centered around the receiving room, particularly A.J. Brown.

Brown was vocal about his frustration with the offense and how often the team leaned on its defense. As that played out, trade speculation started building the moment the offseason began. Even now, with Brown still on the roster, the decision to sign Hollywood Brown adds another layer to the situation.

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At first glance, the move could be seen as fuel for those trade rumors. At the same time, it also addresses a real need. With Jahan Dotson no longer in the picture, the Eagles had an open spot in the receiver rotation.

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Hollywood Brown is expected to slot in behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, giving the Eagles a three-receiver setup that looks balanced on paper. In that structure, the roles are clearly defined, and the offense gains another vertical threat.

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But the conversation shifts quickly in a different scenario. If A.J. Brown were to be traded, Hollywood would likely move into the WR2 role behind Smith. That is where some concern comes in, especially for Nick Sirianni, who is already adjusting to a new offensive coordinator.

So while the signing strengthens the depth chart, it also keeps the uncertainty alive. Whether this move ends up influencing A.J. Brown’s future in Philadelphia remains one of the bigger questions surrounding the team right now.