Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Reacts as Brittany Sends 2-Word Thanksgiving Message

The Mahomes family is really getting into the fall spirit for Thanksgiving, and they received a very special message! It just had to be Patrick Mahomes’ mom who joined in virtually to celebrate their latest Thanksgiving update.

“My heart!! I love y’all so much,” Randi Mahomes commented on the family’s Instagram post.

On Thursday, November 27th, Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a bunch of graceful, autumn-themed photos of her family on Instagram. The pictures feature her husband, the famous Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and their three adorable kids.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Brittany captioned the Instagram post.

The very first photo in the series shows Patrick wearing a maroon shirt that perfectly matches the warm, colorful fall leaves behind them. The family really looks ready for winter, too, wearing cozy knit clothes except for Patrick Mahomes, who is seen smiling at the camera wearing his plaid t-shirt.

Ahead of a first-ever Thanksgiving Day game, Patrick Mahomes made sure that he was spending time with his family. The Chiefs will certainly be focused on a win as well with a less-than-ideal 6-5 record and the playoffs fast approaching.

Patrick Mahomes faces the Cowboys for the first time in Dallas

This Thanksgiving, Mahomes is checking off some major career “firsts” when his Chiefs face the Cowboys. The QB has never played on the iconic holiday. In fact, believe it or not, the Chiefs quarterback has never played a game in the Cowboys’ home stadium, even though he grew up just two hours away and was a frequent fan there as a kid.

It’s a big, emotional game for Mahomes, who is looking to bounce back after a rough few weeks (he’s thrown only one touchdown and three interceptions in his last three games). He needs a major performance against Dallas.

In fact, the game won’t be the only thing on Mahomes’ mind. He’s also focused on the legendary Thanksgiving tradition, the Turducken, popularized by John Madden.

“I’m thinking of the turducken man, John Madden, that to me is the coolest thing,” Mahomes said in a press conference earlier this week. “Obviously a legend of the game…to be able to be a part of that, I think that would be a special moment.”

The spotlight now shifts to a Cowboys team fighting to stay in the NFC race. Dallas sits second behind the Eagles and three wins back, making every home game a crucial opportunity. With both sides needing momentum for the playoff push, Thanksgiving sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

