Patrick Mahomes Plays Major Role In Travis Kelce’s Retirement After Chiefs Playoff Exit, Claims CBS Insider

The season’s trajectory changed forever for the Kansas City Chiefs on December 14 during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. On the final drive, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a devastating injury, tearing both the ACL and LCL in his left knee. With Mahomes sidelined for this season, focus has now shifted to legendary tight end Travis Kelce’s possible future with the team, especially as rumors of his possible retirement circulate.

Analysts are beginning to weigh in on whether he has played his final snap. While Kelce has shown he isn’t completely “washed up,” CBS analyst Pete Prisco believes that the player should retire.

“I think he is done. I think his skills have eroded. I mean, he is not awful, but his skills have eroded, so I think he knows he doesn’t want to be the old guy hanging on just to hang on. As great as that sounds to try and go run it back, are they able to be a competitor next year with Patrick Mahomes maybe missing a month or a month and a half of the season? And if he comes back, how’s he going to play? They are not going to be a competitive team. So it’s going to be another year before they can regroup, and I don’t know if Kelce’s going to hang around for that. I think he retires.” Prisco said.

Travis Kelce is now the subject of intense speculation. At 36 years old, Kelce has managed to record his 12th consecutive season with at least 800 receiving yards, matching a legendary record held only by Jerry Rice. However, his physical decline is becoming a talking point, as he is on pace to finish with fewer than 1,000 yards for the third straight year.

Since Mahomes arrived in 2017, the duo has secured three Super Bowl titles and established a dynasty that once felt untouchable. Now, with the quarterback sidelined and the roster struggling to compete, it seems like the legendary chemistry between the two may have reached its boiling point. As the Chiefs prepare for their remaining games, the focus has shifted from winning championships to wondering if one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history has played his last snap as a Chief.

Travis Kelce addresses the possible retirement rumors

Kelce, the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs superstar, is facing a major turning point in his career as the 2025 season winds down. On November 21, he shared that he plans to wait until the season officially ends to make a retirement decision. By doing so, he hopes to give the Chiefs enough time to prepare for the future before the free agency period begins. This comes as he nears the end of a two-year $34.25 million contract he signed back in 2024.

Since the Chiefs were officially knocked out of playoff contention on December 19, Travis Kelce has been more guarded about his plans. During his first press conference after the elimination, he declined to discuss his future and asked the media to stay focused on the team’s final games.

However, his recent comments on the New Heights podcast have led many analysts to believe he is ready to step away.

“All I know is to go out there and play my ass off and to show up and to, you know, give my guys the best chance to win. And you’re playing this game obviously to win Super Bowls. You’re playing this game to be in those playoff scenarios and stuff, but at the end of the day, man, you’re playing in the NFL. That’s an honor.”

Travis Kelce further added,

“It’s an honor to be out there in a uniform, playing for the guys around you, playing for your family, playing for the people back home. And I’ll tell you what, man, if there’s a game to be had, baby, I’m going to go out there, and I’m going to love playing in it. No matter if it’s a game that is in the playoffs or gets us in the playoffs or a game that seems like it doesn’t have any implications of that.”

Kelce has continued to prove why he is considered one of the greatest tight ends in history. After a slower 2024 season, he bounced back significantly in 2025, showing better efficiency and yardage. He recently made history by becoming the fastest tight end to ever reach 12,000 career receiving yards, reaching the milestone in just 172 games. So far this season, he has caught 68 passes for 803 yards.

As the season concludes, fans are watching closely to see if these are indeed his final moments on the field. While he has not made a formal announcement, his record-breaking year and reflective tone suggest that the NFL may soon be saying goodbye to a true legend. For now, Travis Kelce remains focused on finishing his career, or at least this season, with the same passion and integrity he has shown for over a decade in Kansas City.