Patrick Mahomes Receives Emotional Message From Wife Brittany as Chiefs QB Unites Their Kids in Exciting Announcement

Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion to the world. But at home, he is just a dad to his three young kids. That will always be special to his wife, Brittany, who cheered the QB on for his recent project involving the family.

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Mahomes recently starred in an ad for CommunityAmerica Credit Union, a not-for-profit, federally chartered institution. The video also featured Brittany and their three kids – Sterling, Bronze, and Golden – as the Chiefs quarterback spoke about the value of family and support.

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“My heart 🤍,” wrote Brittany Mahomes, resharing the video on her Instagram story.

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“For me, being part of a team is huge,” said Patrick Mahomes in the video. “Knowing if I need anything, my community will show up big time. Together, we live large. Except when life is… delightfully small.”

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The ad then cuts to the Mahomes family having a gala time at a kiddie garden home, where they are seen having a tea party.

“My home team has some new players,” he said. “And my Community America team is here for it all. From baby steps to big financial plays. And that’s huge. Member-owned, open to all. Community America Credit Union. Invested in you.”

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The family was also seen in another CommunityAmerica commercial last year. Mahomes has starred in other ads for the credit union previously, too, and was part of a campaign that included Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.

CommunityAmerica Credit Union and Mahomes have worked together since the early stages of his career. After the quarterback became their brand ambassador, their number of new customers shot up by 16 percent in 2019.

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Other than Patrick Mahomes, they have also teamed up with the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to focus on making financial education more accessible through engaging content and practical tools.

“Since I came to KC, I’ve watched Lisa and her team at CommunityAmerica play a major role in giving back to this city,” said Kelce. “I love what they’ve done to support Operation Breakthrough, which is close to me after founding their Ignition Lab with Eighty-Seven & Running to assist teens in providing a workforce development program to pursue better careers after graduation. Together, I know we’ll do even more for our community to set Kansas City up for success well into the future.”

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Being Kansas City’s exclusive banking partner, the bond with CommunityAmerica has come a long way since 2016, when they first began their journey. Mahomes has been one of their most prominent faces, since perhaps the 2019 season, when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. CommunityAmerica had the quarterback displayed on billboards and ran ads featuring him all season long.

At that time, VP of Marketing Matt Johnson said whether the Chiefs won that Super Bowl would play a part in how the company fares. Looking at how the company has grown, that comment still sticks.

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“If they will it’s going to be all Chiefs every day until next season starts and then we’ll do it all over again,” he told American Banker.

Owning special Chiefs-based products also offers benefits for CommunityAmerica customers. Upon using the exclusive Chiefs Visa Debit Card featuring MVP Patrick Mahomes, customers will earn 1% cash back on the first $500 of monthly purchases, and 15% off Chiefs gear at the Pro Shop.

Today, CommunityAmerica also partners with Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.