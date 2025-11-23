Patrick Mahomes’ Sponsorships and Advertisements: A Full List of His Brand Deals in 2025

Patrick Mahomes is more than just the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs; he’s one of the biggest names in football right now! Despite losing the Super Bowl and MVP trophies earlier this year, he is now on the hunt for a win in the 2025 season. Before this, Mahomes had already signed a huge contract extension with the Chiefs back in 2020 that ties him to Kansas City through 2031. It’s one of the biggest deals ever in sports history, worth up to $503 million.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While his arm has built a football dynasty and the contract has set up a heavy pocket for him, Patrick Mahomes’ business acumen is building an empire that will outlast his playing career. This piece breaks down his massive portfolio, from major brand endorsements to strategic personal investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes: The Making of a Marketing MVP

Patrick Mahomes is becoming a global celebrity, not just a football star. He’s expanding his fame beyond the U.S. by partnering with big-name international brands like Adidas and the Swiss watch company Hublot. These deals get his name and image in front of a worldwide audience, showing him as a symbol of top performance and style. This exposure also helps both him and the NFL to promote the game of football around the world.

Why brands compete to sign Mahomes?

Brands want to partner with Patrick Mahomes for several reasons. He is considered the most famous player in the NFL, thanks to his impressive talent, clean public image, and genuine relatability.

ADVERTISEMENT

His on-field success is undeniable, but what makes him truly valuable to brands is his positive reputation. Unlike some athletes who have faced off-field controversies, Mahomes has maintained a humble and family-oriented image. This wholesome persona resonates with a broad consumer audience, making him an ideal brand ambassador for a variety of companies.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes’ major sponsorship deals

In a move that solidifies his status as a major corporate draw, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has built a business empire through a wide array of endorsement deals and strategic investments.

Mahomes’ financial influence extends far beyond traditional endorsements, with a portfolio that includes stakes in several professional sports franchises. This savvy business approach demonstrates his long-term vision and financial acumen.

Here is a list of some of his sponsorship deals:

ADVERTISEMENT

Adidas: Mahomes has a long-term partnership with the sportswear giant and has collaborated with them on his own signature footwear and apparel line.

State Farm: He is a prominent figure in State Farm’s ad campaigns, and the company supports his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Hublot: Mahomes was announced as a global brand ambassador for the Swiss luxury watchmaker in September 2025.

Oakley: He became the first NFL player to sign with Oakley in 2019 and has a signature eyewear series with the brand.

WHOOP: As an investor since 2020, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, launched custom “his and hers” fitness bands with the wearable technology company in 2025.

Hyperice: He is both an investor and ambassador for Hyperice, a company specializing in wellness and recovery products.

Throne Sport Coffee: In 2024, Mahomes became the lead investor and second-largest shareholder in the ready-to-drink coffee brand.

T-Mobile: Mahomes is one of many national sponsors for the wireless services provider.

Molson Coors: He is included in the alcoholic beverage company’s list of sponsorships.

Airbnb: In 2025, he partnered with the hospitality company to host a “Sunday Funday” event at his home.

Patrick Mahomes advertising campaigns

Patrick Mahomes is a hot commodity for advertisers because he’s not just a superstar quarterback; he’s also known for being funny and charismatic. His biggest deals are with State Farm, which features him in commercials throughout the NFL season, and Adidas, where he’s even been seen alongside soccer star Lionel Messi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also shown up in ads for other major companies like Coors Light, T-Mobile, and Airbnb. And for the coffee drinkers out there, you’ll see him a lot in ads for Throne Sport Coffee, a brand he also invests in.

How much Patrick Mahomes makes from sponsorships

Drawing on reports from publications like Forbes, it is estimated that Patrick Mahomes’ annual income from endorsements and off-field ventures is approximately $28 million as of late 2025. This substantial figure, combined with his NFL salary, makes him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

From luxury watches to everyday coffee, Patrick Mahomes’ brand isn’t just visible, it’s deeply integrated into the consumer market, proving his influence extends far beyond the gridiron.