Patrick Mahomes Takes a Step Towards Travis Etienne Jr. Amid Chiefs Free Agency Rumors

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Jaguars Vs Texans NOV 09 November 9, 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. 1 enters the field prior to a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251109_zma_c04_167.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree441465

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes’ major financial pivot creates the capital for a championship acquisition.

Recent interactions suggest a growing bond between two elite offensive superstars.

A looming March deadline intensifies the pursuit of Jacksonville’s star runner.

As the 2026 NFL season gets closer, the Kansas City Chiefs are making big changes to their budget so they can afford new players. They recently updated Patrick Mahomes’ contract by turning a large chunk of his salary into a bonus. This move lowered the amount his contract counts against the team’s “salary cap” from $78.2 million to just $34.65 million for this year. By doing this, the Chiefs now have over $43 million in extra spending money to use during free agency.

With this new financial flexibility, rumors are spreading about who the Chiefs might target to improve their roster. One prominent name that has surfaced is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. Speculations have especially intensified after fans noticed that Etienne and Mahomes recently followed each other on Instagram.

“Ahead of Combine week, I’m hearing there’s legitimate interest from Travis Etienne to come to KC. Etienne’s due to become a UFA on 3/11, and the Chiefs need a running back. We’ll see.” Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reported.

The news was later shared by Arrowhead Corner on their X account with another update.

“Travis Etienne Jr. and Patrick Mahomes recently followed each other on Instagram. An interesting development following @PGSween’s report stating that Etienne has interest in joining the #Chiefs when he becomes a free agent.”

As the NFL heads into the Scouting Combine, a major event where teams often begin discussing unofficial deals, all eyes are on a potential connection between Travis Etienne and the Kansas City Chiefs. While some of the recent noise has been sparked by social media activity that doesn’t guarantee a move, it has definitely added fuel to the growing rumors that the star running back could be changing teams.

Etienne is coming off a very successful time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he proved his worth by rushing for over 1,000 yards in three of his last four seasons. Even though he has been a key part of their offense, the clock is now ticking for Jacksonville to keep him. Because of league rules, official talks with new teams can’t legally start until March 9, but the pressure is building.

If the Jaguars and Etienne cannot agree on a new contract within the next two weeks, he will be free to enter the open market. This would give him the chance to sign with any team, potentially leading him to join Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City to help boost their offense for the upcoming season.

Listing out possible landing spots for Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne Jr. is currently one of the most talked-about names in the NFL as he heads toward free agency for the 2026 season. After finishing his original four-year contract and a successful fifth-year option, the versatile running back is set to hit the open market on March 11. His recent performance has made him a top target for teams looking to add an explosive, “dual-threat” weapon who can contribute both as a runner and a receiver.

Etienne is coming off a massive 2025 season where he proved to be the engine of the Jaguars’ offense. He racked up 1,107 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, while also proving dangerous in the passing game with six receiving touchdowns. This was the third time in four years that he surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark, putting him in elite company alongside franchise legends like Fred Taylor. His ability to score from anywhere on the field has convinced many analysts that he is ready for a significant payday.

The most persistent rumors link Etienne to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he has reportedly shown “legitimate interest” in playing alongside Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are in dire need of a reliable playmaker in the backfield, and Etienne’s skill set as a pass-catcher would fit perfectly into their high-powered offense.

Other teams like the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints are also keeping a close eye on the situation. The Panthers and Titans both have a need for a veteran lead back, while a move to the Saints would be a homecoming for Etienne, who grew up in Louisiana.

While the Jaguars would likely love to keep him, their current budget issues might make it difficult to match the large offers he is expected to receive from these other interested teams. What happens to Etienne is something that we shall know in a matter of a few days.