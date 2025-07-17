Patrick Mahomes’ $275M Promise to Kansas City After WNBA Rejected Chiefs QB’s Bid

Patrick Mahomes previously bought part of the Kansas City Royals at only 24 years old, becoming the youngest Major League Baseball team owner. A fearless investor and dedicated civic leader, Mahomes hasn’t only piled up MVP trophies. He has constructed an empire firmly based in Kansas City. So the latest news in the sports world is all the more surprising: the WNBA allegedly turned down Mahomes’ offer to bring a team to Kansas City.

Based on recent reports, the two-time Super Bowl MVP had partnered with an effort to bring a WNBA expansion team to Kansas City. Despite the sports-going frenzy of the city and Mahomes’ demonstrated ability to push local franchises. The WNBA chose other markets to expand to, essentially turning aside one of the NFL’s greatest stars in terms of marketability. It came at a time when the quarterback’s bold and publicly growing initiative to expand women’s athletics in the Midwest was looking to make major strides.

The decision left some wondering about the league’s search process. With Mahomes already an owner in the Kansas City Current (NWSL), Sporting Kansas City (MLS), and the Royals. There was a widespread assumption that the WNBA would roll out the red carpet for his bid. But apparently, other cities with better arena leases or market projections received the okay instead. “It’s been really cool to see the WNBA and how it’s really grown over these last few years especially,” Mahomes added in a recent media interaction.

”There’s been a lot of great players for a long time …obviously Caitlin Clark , A’Ja Wilson,” he added. It’s great to see these players receive the publicity they’ve deserved. Although Kansas City lost out, he has no intention of giving up.” We didn’t luck out enough to get the team…but it won’t stop our push to try to get a team to Kansas City .” His words say more than ambition; they attest to his faith in the city’s sports passion and openness.

Despite the disappointment, Mahomes remains focused as he enters what could be one of the most critical years of his career. The Chiefs are eager to enforce their dynasty reputation again, and Mahomes has been training hard. His offseason has consisted of private sessions with wide receivers, film sessions, and footwork drills with quarterback coach Jeff Christensen. The WNBA rejection might have hurt, but it didn’t get under Mahomes’ skin. If anything, it’s fueled a fire that was already intense. His play over the past few years has solidified his position at the apex of NFL quarterbacks, but Mahomes is racing toward titles.

Mahomes bolsters $275M investment

The WNBA may not have embraced Mahomes’ expansion dreams just yet, but Kansas City still has its franchise cornerstone. In 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract—$275 million of which is guaranteed to stay rooted with the Chiefs. It wasn’t just about football money; it was a statement. Mahomes wasn’t passing through the Midwest, he was planting a flag.

And ever since, he has honored that promise both on and off the gridiron. He brought the Chiefs a Super Bowl again and then some. But he has spotlighted women’s athletics, launched youth development initiatives, and supported local infrastructure projects. His Mahomies Foundation has raised millions of dollars to benefit underprivileged communities in Missouri and Kansas. Whether it’s appearing at Kansas City Current games with his wife Brittany or investing in startups in the area, Mahomes has transcended being a quarterback. He’s Kansas City’s cultural guide.

His $275M commitment has not only improved the Chiefs’ record, but it has also transformed how the nation views the city. And although he still doesn’t have a WNBA franchise to add to his collection, Mahomes’ persistence guarantees Kansas City will never remain on the bench permanently. And if history is any guide, taking bets against Mahomes is a losing strategy.

Patrick Mahomes’ dedication to taking Kansas City to the next level is not ordinary franchise devotion. He has embedded himself in the city’s sports culture, championing causes and pushing boundaries that reach far beyond the sport. His answer isn’t only optimistic, it’s strategic, aligning with the same leadership that reconfigured Mahomes’ franchise and galvanized a city. With each throw he delivers on the field and every investment he makes off of it. Mahomes continues to reconfigure what it takes to be a contemporary athlete, one devoted to legacy and social contribution.

Down the road, the WNBA might circle back around on its expansion schedule. And when they do, Patrick Mahomes will be closer to ready. Until that time comes, Kansas City can sleep soundly knowing that its most prominent son is hardly done yet in his quest to support the city he loves calling home.