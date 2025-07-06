Chiefs Player Is Already Fearing Injury as Patrick Mahomes Announces Year 9 Goals

Some linemen lumber through seasons unnoticed, but Trey Smith has been a constant presence in the Chiefs’ huddle—so steady that he’s missed only one game since 2021. For four years, he’s been the anchor beside Creed Humphrey, absorbing bull rushes and clearing lanes for Patrick Mahomes to improvise. A sixth-round pick who arrived with the health questions, Smith transformed into an unmovable force, playing 67 games out of 68 in his first four seasons.

But if you are thinking that the 26-year-old guard is thrilled to enter the fifth season of his career, think again. A few hours ago, the Chiefs shared a few pictures of their players, posing with a slate in their hands, revealing their ultimate goal entering the 2025 season. And let’s be real—you could find most of them with just one goal—to win a Super Bowl. But Trey Smith? Nope. He just wishes to stay healthy.

“This is my 5th year. I enjoy eating. My goal this season is… stay healthy,” Smith wrote. The 26-year-old arrived in the NFL with health concerns. After starting all games in his freshman season, the guy was supposed to stay consistent in his sophomore year during his collegiate career in Tennessee. But blood clots in his lungs interrupted his football career for a while.

Tennessee’s medical staff discovered blood clots in Smith’s lungs. And just like that, he was ruled out indefinitely after playing just seven games. Fast forward, he returned to pay in his junior season, sure. And yes, he’s been active with the Chiefs for four seasons. No argument. But considering Smith is vocal about his health concerns, it’s safe to say that Smith’s college health scar still haunts him.

The Chiefs have already franchise-tagged him, and now he’s seeking a contract extension. That said, we can just hope that Trey Smith plays another full season with the Chiefs, which will be the 9th year of Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes has just one goal for his 9th season

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just staring down his ninth season at the top of the NFL food chain. He’s also stepping into his thirties, a number that makes some quarterbacks rethink everything. But the Chiefs’ quarterback sounds more energized than ever. “We’ve had a lot of great players in this building, a lot of great players, and so it makes it enjoyable to come to work every single day,” he said in June, framing this next chapter as one built on continuity.

There’s a sense he knows exactly what it takes to keep evolving. Mahomes pointed out that the core he started with still stands strong. “I still have some guys with me that have been there the whole time,” he explained, before highlighting what keeps him sharp. “Adding new guys gives you a new juice and a new spirit to go out there and be even better.” And no, he’s not feeling old—”I’m still not 30 yet.

So, when you have that spirit, those old mates, and the new guys ready to complement in building the Chiefs’ dynasty, as a quarterback, you know what your goal is. And entering his ninth year with KC, Mahomes just revealed his ultimate goal: to win a Super Bowl. His fourth one. “I’m a QB. This is my 9th year! My goal this season is… get a Super Bowl win,” Mahomes wrote.

Over eight seasons in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has built one of the most impressive résumés any quarterback could hope for. Both in the regular season and in the postseason. We’re talking about 89-23 in the regular season and 17-4 in the postseason. Add three Super Bowl rings and five conference titles, and no wonder the quarterback is one of the best of his era. But there’s a caveat.

Even with all the rings and MVPs, that 40-22 loss to the Eagles still stings. “Anytime you lose the Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling. It’ll stick with you for the rest of your career. It hurt more than the wins feel good,” Mahomes said. However, he later laid out that there are plans to bounce back. And considering he desires to win a Super Bowl this year, we can assume the Chiefs are planning big.