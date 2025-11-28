Prayers Pour In for Josh Simmons After Chiefs LT’s Worrying Injury Update

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs lose rookie LT Josh Simmons to serious injury

Andy Reid details multiple new injuries after Cowboys loss

Fans rally behind Simmons during pivotal playoff stretch

The Kansas City Chiefs have faced a disappointing 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But apart from the defeat on Thanksgiving, Kansas City faced a major blow when left tackle Josh Simmons left the field with an unfortunate wrist injury. The standout rookie, who was one of the brightest young pieces this season for the Chiefs, exited in the fourth quarter.

“Chiefs LT Josh Simmons has a cast on his left wrist, and his arm is in a sling,” The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney reported.

Making things worse, Simmons’ injury didn’t come from a defender. It was a chip block collision with RB Kareem Hunt that wedged Simmons’ wrist between bodies. For a team already fighting depth issues, this development is now a major concern at this point in the season. And knowing they are up against the Houston Texans in Week 14, who have the best edge-rushing duo, the Chiefs’ playoff push becomes trickier.

The further updates from veteran NFL insider Ian Rapoport are even more concerning.

”Chiefs LT Josh Simmons, who impressed against the #Cowboys before exiting with an injury, suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist, sources say. He left the stadium in a cast and is out indefinitely. MRI tomorrow, then he’ll seek opinions on treatment options,” as reported by Rapoport on X.

Simmons’ rookie campaign has been a roller coaster of early success, mid-season absence, and now this potentially season-altering injury. He started the first five games of the season before taking four weeks off for personal reasons and has just returned to form, making this setback all the more devastating. The Chiefs were already battling adversity; now their offensive line is suddenly in crisis.

With the Chiefs clinging to their fading playoff hopes, the loss of their gifted first-round pick only adds another daunting obstacle. It’s not the only injury concern that Kansas City has to handle.

“Alright, got a couple of injuries here,” Reid said in the post-game press conference. “Bryan Cook sprained his right ankle. Jawaan Taylor hurt his right tricep there. Had a strain of that. Josh Simmons hurt his wrist there. So, we’ll have to see how those things recover.”

As for Simmons’ injury news, fans flooded social media with prayers and wishes for the rookie tackle.

Chiefs Kingdom is concerned for Josh Simmons

“Prayers for Josh Simmons he has a had a very tough rookie year in the NFL 🙏🏼,” as posted by the Scarlet and Gray Podcast on X.

That sentiment captured what so many were feeling: that Simmons had already taken so many hits this season, on and off the field, and this latest one feels cruelly unfair given how well he was playing before going down.

One fan added: “Tough break for Josh Simmons wishing him a speedy recovery! That cast looks rough.”

Another supporter explained: ”Josh Simmons out indefinitely fml😔😔.”

It was a raw expression of what so many Chiefs fans felt in that moment: disappointment, concern, and exhaustion from a season filled with adversity.

One fan sent this message, which truly resonated deep within Chiefs Kingdom.

”Prayers up for Josh Simmons. 🙏, The 2025 Chiefs just can’t have anything easy, can they? Just gotta keep pushing forward no matter the circumstances.” he wrote.

This comment echoed the broader mood of frustration with the mounting setbacks but also of determination to rally behind the team and its injured players. Without Simmons for the foreseeable future, Kansas City enters a crucial stretch with enormous questions at both tackle spots.

But among all the bad news, the overwhelming reaction has made one thing clear: The fans in Kansas City are steadfastly behind Josh Simmons, hoping this talented young lineman can recover quickly and return stronger than ever.