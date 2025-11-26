‘P*ssed Off’ Kareem Hunt Confirms Sideline Message as Andy Reid Gets Real on New Chiefs RB

Essentials Inside The Story Hunt rebounds after rare fumble sparks pressure on his workload

Chiefs expect Pacheco’s return as Pierce joins practice squad

Depth chart shakeup raises questions about Hunt’s role going forward

The latest Chiefs game featured a rare event. Kareem Hunt lost a fumble after eight seasons since his very first carry in the NFL in 2017. The Kansas City Chiefs gave veteran running back Kareem Hunt an enormous workload against the Indianapolis Colts. Speaking to the reporters after the game during the post-game press conference, Hunt said,

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They (teammates) told me to keep my head up, man, we’re going to get it back,” said Hunt, “We’re going to give it back to you, so just make the most of it, so I had to just think positive, and when I got the ball, I was going to run p***** off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt during Week 12 acted as the main ball carrier. He responded by racking up 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on a massive 30 carries, demonstrating his ability to wear down the opposing defense. He showed his versatility by also catching three passes for 26 yards.

Looking forward, the team expects their starting running back, Isiah Pacheco, to return soon from his injury. While Hunt proved he can handle a huge amount of work, his career-high usage in the Colts game on a short week is not sustainable.

The Chiefs‘ goal is to establish a balanced running attack by splitting carries between Hunt and Pacheco. This strategy is essential for keeping both players healthy and effective for the final push of the season as the Chiefs try to secure a spot in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Reid’s Chiefs sign Dameon Pierce to their practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have added former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce to their practice squad. This signing was announced early on Monday morning, placing him with the team just before their Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys. Coincidentally, the Chiefs will be hosting Pierce’s former team, the Houston Texans, in a primetime matchup next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Pierce was seen at practice on Tuesday wearing the No. 34 jersey. This number has a history with Chiefs running backs under Coach Andy Reid, with notable players like Knile Davis having worn it.

When asked about his expectations for Pierce, Coach Andy Reid was cautious, noting that Pierce’s first priority is to get him learn into what the team has been doing.

“Just get in and learn what we’re doing, and then we’ll take it from there. He’s been productive. So, you know, good player, Brett’s (Veach) always doing a nice job finding guys and adding them to the roster,” Reid said. “So we’ll just see kind of play by here, see how it goes here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce, a former fourth-round draft pick from Florida, had his best year in his rookie 2022 season, leading the Texans in rushing with 939 yards.

Last season, he saw less playing time behind Joe Mixon and Dare Ogunbowale, finding most of his success on special teams. This season, he has only carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, serving as the third option behind Woody Marks and All-Pro Nick Chubb. It will certainly be interesting to see how he will perform against the Chiefs.

Before the next kickoff, it is worth looking at how leadership shapes these high-pressure moments. That is where Champ Bailey’s thoughts on Sean Payton’s influence come in.