Chiefs Set to Make Major Contract Decision to Help Patrick Mahomes After Trent McDuffie Extension Hit Brick Wall, Claims Insider

For Patrick Mahomes, each season starts with the same hope: figure out a way to keep Kansas City’s dynasty going. But the quarterback understands better than anyone that there’s more to continuing dominance than trick throws. He requires the right parts around him, especially at receiver, to get the Chiefs’ offense firing on all cylinders. And with Rashee Rice filling that role prior to his suspension, Mahomes went out of his way to indicate how much he appreciated the young wideout’s presence.

“Obviously, losing a receiver of that magnitude….takes away from the offense,” Mahomes admitted, recognizing just how crucial Rice already is to his own success. Hence, the Chiefs are planning their next move to give Patrick Mahomes the support he needs. Per KC Sports Network, the Chiefs are getting ready to make a serious contract decision around Rice. Something that could come sooner than everyone anticipated.

A receiver extension is quietly being constructed, despite the storm that has engulfed him. At Inside Arrowhead, there’s no doubt: Rice has matured, and his value to Mahomes’ offense is too great to neglect. While a lot of this offseason has centered around cornerback Trent McDuffie’s negotiation standstill, the team is indicating its priority right now is elsewhere. McDuffie might be the spine of Kansas City’s secondary, but Rice is the weapon Mahomes needs most offensively.

However, Rice has had controversy surrounding him. The receiver was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after his March 2024 high-speed crash. Under a plea agreement, Rice pleaded guilty to accepting restitution from victims, five years of probation, and 30 days of jail time that can be served during those five years. Despite all this, Kansas City views timing on an extension as a calculated gamble.

No doubt, Rice’s in-game chemistry with Mahomes is worth all the money. In 20 games together, Mahomes has recorded a passer rating of 92.1, throwing for 5,087 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions when throwing to Rice. That sort of chemistry does not come overnight. And with the Chiefs pursuing yet another Super Bowl after the 2023 season win, Mahomes needs a stable receiver.

The organization is not oblivious to Rice’s missteps, but they’re thrilled with how he’s responded. As KC Sports Network shared on X that for the past six months, Rashee Rice has admitted his fault, changed his attitude, and become committed to the job. Kansas City has been down this road before. In 2019, solid receiver Tyreek Hill was suspended from team activities for the foreseeable future. Weeks later, the Chiefs inked him to a three-year, $54 million extension. Hill became a key figure in Mahomes’ success early in his career. Rice is not quite Hill yet. But the precedent is clear: when Mahomes has his game-changer, the Chiefs make sure he stays.

The Chiefs are gambling on Rice not only to come back, but to come back improved, both on the field and off it. And for Mahomes, that’s the sort of investment that guarantees his offense doesn’t diminish its cutting edge. However, on the other hand, another player is still waiting for his time.

Patrick Mahomes’ teammate McDuffie’s extension hit a dead end

While Rice’s future is becoming more solid, the same cannot be said about Trent McDuffie. As per ESPN, the Chiefs and their best cornerback are not anticipated to finalize a multiyear extension prior to the season opener in São Paulo. McDuffie is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and will have a base salary of slightly more than $2.6 million. Even after a few sets of negotiations within the last six weeks, the two parties are still far apart. And any deal would have to exceed the four-year, $120.4 million contract Sauce Gardner signed with the Jets over the summer. Gardner’s deal, which includes over $85 million guaranteed, re-established the market. To get McDuffie today, Kansas City would have to make him the league’s highest-paid cornerback.

The statistics prove why McDuffie’s camp deserves every dollar. He’s coming off one of his finest seasons: two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 59 tackles, and a forced fumble. So, what’s the current scenario in KC? Well, General Manager Brett Veach has made it clear that McDuffie is a priority: “He’s a guy that’s obviously a special player. We’re going to continue that dialogue, and hopefully something gets worked out.” Still, for now, the Chiefs are leaning on patience. They exercised his fifth-year option, guaranteeing $13.6 million for 2026. And if necessary, they can go for the franchise tag option.

Rice is raw offense now, and McDuffie is the type of foundation defender teams don’t often allow to leave. For the moment, the front office seems content to wait on McDuffie and reward Rice’s development and value to Mahomes. The playbook is simple: defend the quarterback’s weapons first, then worry about the rest. History would suggest Kansas City will find a way to retain both players in the long term. But for now, the choice to commit to Rice indicates where their priorities lie.