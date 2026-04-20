Chiefs Reportedly in Talks With NFC Rival to Trade Up & Land Potential Partner for Chris Jones

Entering the 2026 draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a spot they aren’t quite used to. After years of winning Super Bowls and picking near the very end of the first round, a tough 2025 season has landed them at the No. 9 overall pick. This year, they come looking for major reinforcements, particularly on the offensive side. And, fans can expect them to be making some big swings on the draft order.

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The Chiefs already have two first-round picks: No. 9 and No. 29. But there have also been talks about the franchise going aggressive in the draft by trading for yet another pick in this round, or by moving up. Adding to this conversation is PHNX’s Johnny Venerable, who said that there is speculation that the Chiefs “have had trade talks with the Arizona Cardinals about acquiring the third overall pick.”

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“I think the fans will be in for a treat next Thursday,” General Manager Brett Veach told the media last week. “I think it should be an entertaining night…there will probably be a lot of trades.”

The Chiefs need help in the defensive line, which is anchored by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones. But the problem lies at the edge position, where George Karlaftis had been doing all the heavy lifting and still fell short in getting to the quarterback. This is where both Bailey and Reese come in to play.

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“When you come into the offseason, and you look at our defensive line, you have Chris Jones and Omarr Norman-Lott who’s coming off an injury,” Veach said. “I still think that we need two more.”



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Bailey is the best edge on the draft board this year, and is tied in leading the country in sacks with 14.5 of them. He’s had a phenomenal season with Texas Tech in the last year, and is a hot target for plenty of edge-needy teams. The Chiefs getting up there puts them to be in contention for him, who has been in top-five talks for a long time now.

Arvell Reese is a versatile option. The linebacker room is pretty much set for next season; starters Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill have held down the fort here. But there is a chance that Kansas City parts ways with Bolton, even though he is a productive linebacker. His $15 million annual payout is quite steep, and only four other LBs have a bigger number. Reese would come in as a solid replacement and also be a lock for a starting role in the future. Even though he is a linebacker, he has expressed that he wants to be an edge. He’ll have to bulk up some before lining up at that position in the NFL, but the transition is possible.

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These are two great talents for the Kansas City Chiefs to target. But Arizona won’t be in for the trade unless they’re getting something out of it too.

Why should Arizona trade with Kansas City?

The positions where the Arizona Cardinals need help have prospects outside the Top 5. They need to get a great right tackle, some quarterback help to bolster depth, and a safety. And based on how the draft board is shaping up, they would have to pay up quite a bit for these reinforcements if they stick with No. 3. That is why it is ideal for them to trade down in the first round: swap with the Chiefs’ No. 9, and take their 29th.

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Miami Hurricanes’ Francis Mauigoa has consistently been linked to Arizona. He immediately fixes Arizona’s glaring need at right tackle and can bookend the O-line, lining up opposite Paris Johnson Jr. Sports Illustrated is predicting the same scenario as Venerable to get Mauigoa, by trading their pick to get the Chiefs’ ninth and 29th.

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Quarterback is a major issue for the Cardinals, as Brissett is still developing into his role as a starter. Since Fernando Mendoza is the presumed No. 1 pick, he won’t be available for Arizona. But should they drop down with a trade, they might be in range for Ty Simpson, who is QB2 on the draft board. The Alabama quarterback has impressed fans after just one full season as a starter and has met with the Cardinals in the offseason. Simpson is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Lastly, in safety, Arizona needs to think about the future with Budda Baker turning 30. They could always draft Ohio State star Caleb Downs, but spending a lot of money on him with the third overall pick might not be a feasible option. With a trade down, though, the Cards can select him for a reasonable amount and still make use of elite skill in the secondary.