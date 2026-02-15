Respect Pours In for Travis Kelce After Unfortunate Golf Incident at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce checked on a fan struck by his golf ball.

The Kansas City Chiefs star apologized and provided a signed souvenir.

Fans praised Kelce’s sportsmanship despite his errant tee shot at 18.

Travis Kelce is well known for taking big hits for the Kansas City Chiefs on the football field, but lately, he’s the one delivering them—though usually by accident and with a golf ball. While the Kansas City Chiefs star has become a global household name thanks to his career and his relationship with Taylor Swift, he has also been spending a lot of time on the golf course. He recently joined the PGA Tour circuit for events like the WM Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he has shown off both his skills and his occasional lack of aim.

TMZ published a report and then reposted it on their X account, captioning the post, “Travis Kelce Checks on Woman After Hitting Her with Golf Ball.”

The drama unfolded this past Friday during the final hole at Pebble Beach. As Kelce teed off on the 18th, his shot sliced off course and struck a woman in the crowd named Edenne Flinn. The ball hit her directly in the head, causing immediate concern. As per reports, Kelce quickly rushed over to check on her and make sure she was okay. To apologize for the scare, he spent some time with her and signed an autograph before moving on.

After the incident, Kelce decided not to finish the 18th hole. His team ended the two-day tournament with a total of 10-under par, which put them 10 strokes behind the leaders. While he didn’t win, he did impress many professional golfers earlier in the month. Just a week prior at the WM Phoenix Open, he made a spectacular birdie on the famous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale in front of a massive, cheering stadium, and since then, fans just couldn’t get enough of Kelce.

Fans react to Kelce comforting a fan after accidentally injuring her

Travis Kelce might be a pro on the football field, but his golf game is proving to be a bit “dangerous” for the sidelines. During a tournament last Friday, Kelce found himself profusely apologizing to Edenne Flinn after a scary incident where his errant tee shot accidentally hit her.

Even with the stray shot, Kelce’s quick reaction and immediate attention to the bystander gained him a lot of respect from the crowd. Fans were quick to praise his character online, with many noting his genuine concern. One commenter noted, “Class act by Travis Kelce — checking on her right away shows real sportsmanship,” while others added, “Sweet. He’s actually human,” “What a gentleman,” and simply, “That was sweet.”

There was another comment that noted, “Golf is the only sport where you can casually commit assault from 200 yards away 😭 Respect to Kelce for immediately checking on her though. Accidents happen, but how you respond matters.”

As for Flinn, she was immediately attended to by tournament staff and medical personnel. Fortunately, she did not require serious medical attention or hospitalization. She was later seen sitting in a golf cart and appeared to be in stable condition, bringing a sigh of relief to Kelce and the rest of the gallery.

This wasn’t the first time Kelce has accidentally “tackled” a fan with a golf ball. Back in 2024, he hit a bystander during a tournament in Lake Tahoe, and later that same day another incident went viral when he hit a different fan and ended up kissing the injured person’s arm in consolation. More recently, in 2025, he accidentally struck a spectator in the neck during the same Tahoe tournament. It seems that while his football skills are top-tier, fans watching him play golf might want to keep a very close eye on where his ball is heading.