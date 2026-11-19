When the Kansas City Chiefs brought Justin Tucker onto their practice squad last month, they probably knew the decision would draw significant attention, and not for the right reasons. After all, the former Baltimore Ravens kicker was coming off a 10-game suspension in 2025. Still, Tucker received support from the franchise, including Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who backed the signing. Now, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has also joined that list, defending him and wanting to give Tucker a second chance.

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“Brett [Veach] and I did talk about it before he moved forward,” said Hunt in a statement. “Certainly, we take those allegations very seriously. We do not condone that type of behavior at all. We felt like the fact that it was 10 years ago and that he served his suspension and some of the research that we did on him really got us to a point where we were comfortable giving him a second chance. At the end of the day, he was brought in to create a little bit of depth for our special teams.”

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Kansas City signed Justin Tucker to its practice squad amid veteran Harrison Butker’s struggles this season. Through nine games, Butker has made just 63.2% of his field-goal attempts (12 of 19).

When the Chiefs’ decision became public, the criticism came quickly. Reid, similar to Hunt, defended the move, noting that Tucker had already served his suspension.

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“He’s done his suspension, you know, and took care of that business there. I’ll leave it at that for you… But you know, I mean, the kid, he served a suspension. It’s been time. There’s been time involved with it. So that’s how I value it,” said Reid.

“We try to do our homework the best way we possibly can and talk to a lot of people and make sure things are OK… Listen, I’m not going to get into all that. But, to bring him in here, I did some homework. I’m not going to get into all that, but I mean, he’s here, and he’s on the practice squad. So we roll with it.”

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The allegations against Tucker first became public in early 2025, when The Baltimore Banner reported accounts from massage therapists who accused him of inappropriate conduct during sessions between 2012 and 2016. The initial report involved six therapists, but later reporting raised the total to 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas.

Tucker denied the allegations, calling them “unequivocally false.” However, the NFL investigated and ultimately suspended Tucker for the first 10 games of the 2025 season for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. The suspension was unpaid, and Tucker served it while a free agent. The Ravens also parted ways with him after 13 years.

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Tucker was never criminally charged or sued in civil court in connection with the allegations, according to reports. The NFL suspension was his only penalty.

But as Butker’s struggles this season became a problem for the Chiefs, the team onto the practice squad. His football résumé helps explain why Kansas City was willing to consider him: Tucker is a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro. He is also one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, converting 89.1% of his field goals.

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For now, Tucker remains on Kansas City’s practice squad, giving the Chiefs an experienced option while they navigate Butker’s struggles. With Hunt and Reid publicly explaining their decision, the spotlight on Tucker is unlikely to fade anytime soon, especially as the Chiefs decide whether he can earn a spot on the active roster.