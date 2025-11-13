Taylor Swift Makes an Andy Reid Confession to Travis Kelce in ‘Eras Tour’ Docuseries

What does the NFL’s most successful active coach have in common with Taylor Swift’s mom? According to the pop star, everything that matters. The 35-year-old recently shared the first full trailer of her six-part docuseries, ‘The End Of An Era’. But for all NFL fans, this trailer has some Andy Reid confession too!

“You’ve got coach Reid, I’ve got my mom,” Swift was seen telling tight end Travis Kelce, on the call. But that was not all.

“We basically have the same job,” Swift confided to Kelce on the trailer.

The series, scheduled to launch on the streaming platform on December 12, is set to offer a more intimate look into Swift’s personal life and her romance with Travis.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, this still might be a bit confusing for you, so let us simplify this for you.

The trailer essentially focuses on three major aspects of Taylor Swift’s life. First is all the people involved, including her crew, dancers, artists, and more. The second focuses on Taylor herself and her tours. The third is none other than Kansas City Chiefs star player and Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce. Just as Andy Reid has played a significant role in Kelce’s life, helping him excel on the field, Taylor gives the same level of credit to her mother, Andrea Swift. Both Reid and Andrea are framed as holding a similar level of importance in their respective lives. That being said, let’s check out what the role of Andy Reid is in Kelce’s and Taylor Swift’s lives.

Taylor Swift gets candid on Andy Reid’s role in her and Kelce’s relationship

The epic fairytale romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captured the world’s attention, and it turns out every great love story needs a little help, and in this case, from none other than the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid.

Beyond his role as the architect of the Chiefs’ dynasty, Reid is now being hailed as the unofficial “Cupid” for the A-list couple. This sentiment was crystal clear during a memorable moment on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, featuring both Taylor and Travis. Taylor Swift affirmed Reid’s pivotal role, humorously saying:

“Whatever Andy Reid says, we’re gonna stand by. He said it, that’s what happened.”

Travis Kelce doubled down on the coach’s significance, equating the coach to the legendary matchmaker. The spark for this high-profile relationship was ignited back in 2023 when Travis publicly expressed his disappointment on New Heights about not being able to give Taylor his number after her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead.

Taylor revealed that the sheer volume of support for Travis following that now-famous podcast segment was what truly caught her attention. She called the moment “the shooting your shot heard around the world”, and among the flood of “Tayvis” supporters reaching out to her was Coach Andy Reid himself.

Reid has consistently been a vocal champion for the relationship, offering his blessing and support. He was previously quoted on the couple, saying:

“My grandkids will be all over it. Both of them care about each other, and what a plus that is.”

It’s a poetic twist that the same man who brought the couple together is also the one responsible for bringing Travis Kelce to Kansas City in the first place. Following the Chiefs’ disappointing 2012 season, Andy Reid personally made the call to select Kelce during the 2013 NFL Draft, laying the foundation for his legendary career and, ultimately, his personal life.

With the blessing of both Reid and their respective families, the power couple is reportedly looking toward their future, with whispers suggesting a wedding could be on the horizon by 2026.