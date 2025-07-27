Travis Kelce’s Future in Doubt, Per NFL Analyst After Andy Reid Forced to Make Last Minute Decision

There was a time when mentioning the name Travis Kelce made defensive coordinators gulp. He wasn’t just a tight end—he was a nightmare matchup, a top-tier weapon, the heartbeat of the Chiefs’ passing game. From 2016 to 2022, Kelce was virtually unstoppable, posting six straight 1,000-yard seasons and building a playoff résumé worthy of Canton induction tomorrow. But 2025 feels different. Maybe it’s age. Maybe it’s mileage. Or maybe the NFL is beginning to see Kelce not as the guy—but as just one of the guys.

That was the sentiment on ESPN’s First Take when NFL analyst Peter Schrager stated: “There was a point in time where Travis Kelce was considered a top 10 feared weapon in the league, but I don’t think he’s considered that way anymore.” Schrager wasn’t proclaiming Kelce jumped off a cliff; he was referring to perception. That magic quality, the one that caused defenses to double him at all costs? It’s dissipating. Not because Travis Kelce forgot how to ball, but because NFL defenders are no longer afraid of him the way they used to be. And in a league built on fear, that’s a change.

Now compare that to what Harry Douglas fired back: “Play with it if you want and see what you get. Play dumb games and win dumb prizes. Leave him 1-on-1 if you want.” Douglas is still betting on Kelce’s fire. But the point is, this isn’t a settled debate. Even within NFL circles, there’s uncertainty about what version of Kelce we’re getting in 2025. And all that speculation is happening as Kansas City’s offense tries to find its rhythm again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

However, Schrager’s argument rides on the story more than the tape. Kelce might not have reached 1,000 yards last year, but his 823-yard, 3-touchdown effort still paced all tight ends in postseason receptions. A testament that when games are on the line, he’s still Mahomes’s first read. The slowdown in regular-season output said as much about the reshuffling of Kansas City’s offense as it did about Kelce being old. Rashee Rice was just breaking in, the wide receiver corps was in flux, and the Chiefs’ red zone DNA was still figuring itself out after Tyreek Hill.

Kelce has not made many public statements, but his work hasn’t changed. With Rice in danger of suspension and Xavier Worthy still getting used to the NFL pace, the 35-year-old tight end is still the most consistent element of the offense. His chemistry with Mahomes is still unbeatable — no-look seam passes, option reads, and scramble drills that only they speak.

Whether defenses still fear him equally is debatable. But within the structure, nobody’s pretending Travis Kelce is replaceable. If anything, he’s the sole offensive staple they can rely on going into 2025.

Beyond Travis Kelce: Andy Reid’s tactical shift speaks louder than the weather

It’s no secret that Andy Reid plays the long game. But Thursday’s decision to cancel the outdoor session wasn’t about fixing mechanics—it was about resetting the mindset. Training camp is where championship teams sharpen their edge. And if you lose that edge? You’d better find it fast.

The truth is, Kansas City’s offense hasn’t looked like itself since the end of Super Bowl 59, when it fell to Philadelphia. This offseason was supposed to be a reset with new additions on the offensive line and a revamped defense. But none of it matters if Mahomes and his guys can’t get back in sync.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field during team introductions prior to an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

This shift in practice felt like more than a logistical change—it felt like an edict. Reid wasn’t shielding his players from criticism; he was sending a message: earn the right to be watched again. The timing stood out. Reid made this call just four days into camp—earlier than most coaches, who typically wait to let things settle. But Reid isn’t most coaches.

Now to the issues. Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs’ 2025 first-round pick, has elite speed—but he’s still learning the route tree. He misjudged depth on two corner routes, leaving Mahomes’ passes floating in no man’s land. Skyy Moore, expected to step into a WR2 role, was also out of sync—running shallow crosses late and nearly causing an interception. The problem? A clear lack of chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The response? Reid shut down practice and cleared the crowd. He gave his staff a closed-door reset—not to hide mistakes, but to reinforce expectations. Dynasties aren’t built by coasting through tough stretches. They’re built by recognizing when things are off and correcting course before the engine seizes.

After six straight AFC Championship appearances and three Super Bowl trips, Reid knows the feel of a team. And right now, Kansas City’s offense doesn’t need polish—it needs purpose. Whether Kelce returns to form or Worthy becomes a true WR1 remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain: Reid isn’t letting this team get complacent. Not in July. Not while Patrick Mahomes is still at the top of his game.