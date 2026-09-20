Cincinnati Bengals Spark Panic Over Joe Burrow’s Injury With Latest QB-Related Roster Move

Cincinnati Bengals fans are experiencing deja vu of the worst kind: quarterback Joe Burrow might sit out the Houston game because of his back issue, and we know what happens when Burrow is not in the picture. The Bengals have made an emergency roster decision, but it’s not boding well for Cincinnati.

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“We have elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and QB Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for #CINatHOU,” confirmed the Bengals on X on September 19.

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Burrow has been listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury, but resumed full practice on Friday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow “feels good.” But should he be a surprise inactive, Joe Flacco would get the start, and Johnson would back him up.

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Burrow has expressed a strong desire to return for the Houston game. He said that he will “be out there” if the injury doesn’t require surgery, which thankfully does seem to be the case. Burrow has repeatedly expressed how 2026 is “it” for the Bengals, and fans know how crucial he is to this offense.

He suffered a turf toe injury last year, and the Bengals lost eight games during the time he was sidelined. Losing him to injury once again will be troubling for the team, and Burrow started the year off with an impressive showing of 254 yards and one touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Joe Flacco at quarterback doesn’t give fans a lot of confidence, since he went 1-3 as a starter with the Cleveland Browns last year, and 1-6 as QB1 for the Bengals (he was traded midway through the season) when Burrow was away. However, he threw for at least 200 yards in four of his six starts, while the Bengals averaged more than 27 points per game with him under center. Those numbers highlight his ability to keep Cincinnati’s offense productive while filling in for Burrow.

Josh Johnson, also a veteran, signed with the Bengals in March but couldn’t make the roster. However, he was re-signed to the practice squad later on. He has played for a myriad of teams before, including the Bengals for one season. Johnson has a total of 2,669 yards and 14 touchdowns, and has mostly played as a backup.

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The latest update has already left the Bengals fans in panic mode.

“Please Joe take a p–c,” wrote a fan.

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“It’s genuinely either Joe is not in the game and PROPERLY heals, or Joe takes even ONE tackle by Texans D and is out for 3-4 weeks,” a fan wrote.

“So Joe’s back isn’t fine then,” a concerned fan wrote.

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“I mean come on….this is just embarrassing if Joe Burrow isn’t playing game 2 for a stiff back,” read another comment.

“Are we just stupid and air out Joes injuries? You can’t tell me other QBs aren’t as banged up and we hear nothing about them,” an upset fan wrote.

“That’s not good,” wrote a fan.

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“Ohhh s–t , Joe really hurt,” another comment read.

For now, every minute feels like hours for Cincinnati fans who are awaiting a final update on Burrow before Sunday’s game.