During the November 23 game, initially it looked like the game was going in the Cincinnati Bengals’ favor. Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs was even spotted lashing out at his teammates. But in the end, the Commanders defeated the Bengals. The finish sparked debate among fans and analysts over whether the clock operator’s error cost Cincinnati a final play. After Cincinnati lost 22-20 against Washington, ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk chimed in to share his take.

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“The end of the game, obviously the game-winning field goal, but Russell Yurk, when the ball hit the net, there were still two seconds left on the clock, and yet they just evaporated, and the game ended,” Joe Buck shared.

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Yurk agreed with that assessment and identified the clock operator as the source of the problem. At the same time, he cited the NFL rule under which officials cannot add time back when the next play is a kickoff. The operator’s failure to stop the clock at two seconds cost Cincinnati a potential final play, though NFL rules would have prevented replay from restoring time once the clock reached zero.

“And that’s correct, because the clock ran to zero, but there were two seconds left when the ball hit the net. So by the rule, there were two seconds left, but replay cannot restore time when there are two seconds or more if the next snap is anything other than a scrimmage snap. So because the next snap would have been a kickoff, they cannot, by rule, put time back on the clock. So it properly ended,” Yurk shared.

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“So it ended should the game or the clock have stopped with two seconds left. That’s the mistake, right?” Buck questioned.

Yurk clarified that the timing played a huge role even though it was just a matter of two seconds.

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“In a perfect world, the clock operator should stop the clock when the ball hits the net, and there would be two seconds left for a kickoff, but once it ran to zero, there’s nothing replay can do to fix it,” Yurk replied.

Had the operator done that, two seconds would have remained on the clock, allowing the Bengals to proceed with the kickoff. Cincinnati could then potentially have had another opportunity to run a play before the game ended.

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Jayden Daniels came through when Washington needed him most, completing two passes to rookie receiver Antonio Williams for 64 yards in the final 39 seconds. The quick offensive surge set up a potential game-winning field goal for rookie kicker Drew Stevens.

Stevens then took over with five seconds remaining. The rookie kicker sent the game-winning attempt through the uprights, triggering celebrations on the Washington sideline. Teammates mobbed Stevens, and players from both teams exchanged handshakes as the contest appeared to be over.

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But the discussion then took off among the critics and fans who noticed that the clock appeared to have some time remaining when the ball went through the goalposts.