“Fight for Our Money”: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Calls for NFL Stars to Rebel Against the League After Hefty Fines

The NFL has its own way of disciplining players when it comes to physically contacting players during the game. But the league is also very particular about how the players are expressing themselves through their gestures without hurting anybody else. For instance, it fined Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for celebrating a touchdown. He now urged other players to huddle up and raise their voices against the fining structure.

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“I think this is where the superstars have to get in with the NFLPA and fight for our money,” Chase shared in the September 24 press conference. “Because if he’s getting fined for doing a drinking gesture, a juice gesture, then I mean, I’m getting fined for an elbow and doing a first down thing.

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“I mean, I can’t really do much about it. I mean, we can complain. I don’t even think we can tweet about it cuz we get fined for tweeting about it. So, like, it’s really like players got to keep their mouths shut and deal with it. But we got to have a superstar in the NFLPA to do something about it.”

Chase got fired up after the NFL fined San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926. Chase didn’t like the reason for holding him accountable.

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“NFL fined 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926 for engaging in an offensive demonstration Sunday vs. Miami. ‘Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,’ the NFL wrote in its fine letter. Juszczyk, nicknamed “Juice”, already has appealed the fine,” reported Adam Schefter on September 23.

Given the string of recent events with the NFL being too harsh on players’ conduct during celebrations, and Chase himself having been through that, the Bengals’ receiver chose to voice his concerns.

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During the Bengals’ 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans, Chase and Tee Higgins introduced a new celebration that Chase said was inspired by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wrestling career. However, the NFL did not interpret it in the same manner.

The celebration sees the receivers bend one arm, make a fist, and hold the elbow with the opposite hand before lowering the forearm and pointing forward. Some interpreted the gesture differently, but Chase said it was meant to recreate the “People’s Elbow,” Johnson’s signature WWE finishing move.

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“This is literally like a wrestling move,” he said. “It was something different for us, something new, something we’re trying to be unique. They’re just stopping the fun.”

The NFL has not yet announced Chase’s official fine amount. Given the fine structure, the celebration falls under the unsportsmanlike conduct fine, which is $14,926. The fine for a first-offense taunting the NFL during the presser is $11,941.

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The Bengals wide receiver has been fined six times by the NFL, which totals $613,162. Last season, too, he came under the NFL’s radar for spitting on Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The punishment cost him a $507,156 fine and a one-game suspension.

After being fined six times for various infractions, Chase said he hopes the latest round of league punishments will push the NFLPA to take action.

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Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Goncalves was also handed an $8,847 fine for an illegal celebration in Sunday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to ESPN, he appeared to celebrate by pretending to pop the top off the football and chug a beer. Goncalves got into trouble as he took part in a mini celebration on the gridiron after tight end Tyler Warren scored a touchdown.

For the past few years, the NFL has been following these strict rules for players’ celebrations. In 2024, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was penalized for a touchdown celebration in which he pretended to fire a weapon after scoring in the final minute of Atlanta’s 22-21 victory over Philadelphia.

Time to see if, after Chase’s call, NFL players huddle up to raise their voices against the fine structure.