“I Was Not Okay”: Joe Burrow’s Influencer Girlfriend Olivia Ponton Makes Honest Admission After Exhausting Outdoor Trek

Joe Burrow is busy at the Cincinnati Bengals camp ahead of the 2026 season. But his rumored partner, well-known influencer Olivia Ponton, chased some thrills this summer, only to be overwhelmed at the end.

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Ponton and her friends teamed up for an outdoor hike. They did a fun trend for a video, each speaking to the camera before and after the hike to note their changes. Among all of them, Ponton was in the worst shape.

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“Guys I was not okay,” she replied to a fan’s comment on TikTok who pasted a screenshot of Ponton’s flushed face, all red from heat and exhaustion.

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Ponton was all smiles and radiant before the trek began. But in the ‘after,’ she was sweating, her hair tied up, and exhaustion clear as day. Speaking to the camera, she was also panting. Fans pulled her leg in the comments, noting how she clearly got “cooked.”

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However, Olivia Ponton has always had an adventurous spirit. Besides trekking, her Instagram account also consists of pictures of her living life to the fullest. She joined the Red Bull Surf Camp at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in March.

“Getting barreled has been on my bucket list for ages,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a video of herself on the water.

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Ponton is an avid traveler, and drops glimpses of her trip on the gram regularly. Besides that, she also comes from an athletic background: she used to run track in high school and water-skied for nine years competitively.

Ponton, who is also a Sports Illustrated model, is quite famous on social media as an influencer. She has 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and is also the host of the Booked, Blonde & Busy podcast.

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Olivia Ponton keeps her relationship with Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow extremely private. They have yet to admit they are dating, despite having been seen together in public multiple times. The latest such spotting happened during the Bengals’ training camp.

In the viral video, Burrow was spotted sporting an athletic ensemble featuring a black sleeveless shirt, while Ponton wore a white dress. The two were seen sitting across from each other on the grass, perhaps after practice or during a break in the day.

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The pair was first spotted together in 2024, when they attended the Miami Grand Prix. They have since been seen at other events, including the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in February this year. She also attended the Fanatics Flag Football Classic to support Burrow.

Ponton and Burrow were also photographed at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve party in May, shortly after being seen together in L.A. To keep the rumors away, they decided not to walk the Derby party red carpet.

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However, the training camp video pretty much seals the deal, even if the lovebirds remain mum about their relationship status.