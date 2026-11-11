“I’d Be Edited the Wrong Way”: Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Fears Media Pressure Amid Reality TV Concerns

Joe Burrow has yet to make his relationship official with Olivia Ponton. However, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s rumored girlfriend has already gained a fan base of her own. The model and social media influencer was traveling with Burrow to Madrid for the Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons face-off on Sunday. While traveling, she decided to interact with her fans that led to her confessing one of her fears.

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“Travel day <3 ask away,” Ponton started a Q&A session on her Instagram.

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“Would you be open to do a reality show if the opportunity arose?” a fan dropped a question as Ponton gave them a chance to slide into her DMs.

“Honestly probably not, just out of fear that I’d be edited the wrong way to look mean: during hype house days they were rlly pushing that on us but I’m happy at 18 that I wasn’t put on blast in that house haahah,” wrote Ponton.

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In the picture she posted to write her answer, she was seen with under-eye patches to recover from the lack of sleep due to the time zone change and traveling. To charge herself up, she took the selfie while sipping some matcha.

The Bengals fans came to know about Ponton after she was the first one who called 911 to report that Burrow’s house in Anderson Township was broken into, back in December 2024. However, she was already a known face back then.

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Born and raised in Naples, Florida, the 24-year-old has made a name for herself as a social media personality and IMG model. She first stepped into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, using social media to build her following.

Around that time, she became part of the Hype House, a creator collective that brought together some of TikTok’s most recognizable personalities. Members lived together and regularly produced content, with Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and Josh Richards among its notable faces.

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That’s when Ponton admitted that reality shows are not her forte.

“It was basically a frat house with a bunch of people who did social media, which was definitely fun,” she told USA TODAY. “(Let’s) say I got a little bit of a college experience with that. It was a little much for me. I could only do two months. I was like, ‘OK, guys: Gotta run.'”

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Four years after coming out of the house, Ponton shared about her parents’ reaction and how she got the chance to be on the show on Kate Mackz’s podcast.

“We both got DMs from the person who started Hype House, \ and they basically were just like, ‘Hey, can we get on a phone call? Then they asked us, I think the following day, to come out to Los Angeles to see how it would work. So we moved. I told my parents two days before that I was moving. They were not happy with that one,” Ponton shared.

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A lot has shifted in her professional life since she has been a part of the reality show. Ponton made her debut as a SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2022. Having 2.7 million followers on her social media, she started to start a new journey. Ponton launched a book-club-inspired podcast and community, called the Booked, Blonde & Busy, in October, 2025.

“Growing up, the pressure of having to read steered me away from it,” she shared in an interview with People.

Ponton found herself reaching for a novel in 2021. With her career beginning to take off, the book offered her an unexpected source of comfort amid the chaos.

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“In this industry, it’s very hectic,” the influencer recalled. “You’re traveling 24/7, on your phone, and I kind of just picked up a book randomly, and that was the beginning of this little love story that I have with books.”

Having built an audience of 146K subscribers on YouTube and released 29 podcast episodes, Ponton seems to have found her footing in the digital content space, with little indication of a move toward reality TV.