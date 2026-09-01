Ja’Marr Chase Abruptly Cancels Plans With Tee Higgins in Major Career Move Before Bengals Season

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were one of the NFL’s top receiving duos in 2025. Thus, fans were excited to see the Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers start a project together off the field as well. Unfortunately, that’s not happening, but the plan is still on with only Chase in it and an internet personality as the co-host.

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“Overtime has announced that Ja’Marr Chase will team up with social media personality Annie Agar to host a new podcast called ‘Chasing No 1.,’” reported Chatterbox Sports on August 31. “Back in February, Chase and Bengals teammate Tee Higgins shared they’d be starting a new podcast called “Chasing No 1”, with the show expected to debut in the spring. That never materialized.”

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According to reports, Chase and Agar will launch the first episode of the podcast on Wednesday, September 2.

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“You wanted a podcast, so we decided to go big,” Agar said as she appeared with Chase in the video she tweeted.

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But Agar was not the co-host Chase originally announced for his first podcast. After all, they were hyped up to see the Bengals duo together after they raised expectations by appearing together on podcasts like the Up & Adam and The Pat McAfee Show, disclosing their plan.

“If I’m being honest, we’re going to go a variety of everything,” Chase said on Up & Adams in February. “You know what I’m saying? Going to try to get in everything we can because I know we do fashion, you know we play sports, of course that’s easy, but you know everybody wants to know, like our hobbies off the field.”

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Still, while Chase might not have his teammate, Higgins, by his side in this new endeavor, he has someone enthusiastic about making it a hit project. And Agar steps in with strong experience. She was named to Awful Announcing’s list of top sports influencers and content creators last year.

“I am so excited. This is probably the biggest and coolest thing I’ve done in my NFL career so far,” said the NFL content creator, Agar, on social media. “This is going to change this NFL season for you guys and for me in terms of being able to put out different content for you. I’m so excited.”

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The project also fits into Overtime’s continued push toward athlete-led content. The venture provides a fresh perspective on Chase, while Agar gains another avenue to create digital content around one of the NFL’s premier names.

This news might have lifted the Bengals’ mood as Chase’s injury scare came during a deep-ball drill earlier last week. As he went up for the catch, the defensive back also jumped for the ball, but Chase planted his leg and suddenly went down, clutching his knee. The scene was instantly concerning for everyone watching. Fortunately, it was not that serious, as the team confirmed.

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With this, Chase has another project to juggle alongside his ambitions for the 2026 season. First comes the podcast and his challenge to make it successful after the initial plan with Higgins did not materialize. Second, he has a mission: to create a path that will lead him to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.