Joe Burrow Confirms Stance on Bengals’ Future Ahead of Week 1 Clash Against Buccaneers

Joe Burrow is a self-proclaimed reserved person who expresses himself less with his words. But when it came to assuring the fans about his future in the Cincinnati Bengals camp, those few words were enough. Ahead of the Week 1 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13, he sent a message claiming that the fans will be seeing him for quite some time.

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“I’m efficient with my words, and when I’m efficient with my words, that leaves some room for interpretation,” Burrow shared in an exclusive interview with Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “But I mean what I say. I’m here for the long haul. I’m not going anywhere.”

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Ever since Burrow addressed the fans in mid-August, national media outlets started to cook up narratives that the quarterback’s Cincinnati chapter will soon come to an end. It has been six years since Cincinnati drafted Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but he is still without a Super Bowl feather in his cap. The data was enough for the fans to prepare for the worst, but their fear got ramped up after the presser.

“I’m tired of saying, ‘next year, next year, next year.’ It’s now. Life is too short to keep putting this off,” shared the quarterback in mid-August.

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It was enough for the fans to assume that in order to win the Lombardi Trophy, Burrow will be signing up with a team that shows that calibre. Unfortunately, Cincinnati has yet to open the book and has no Super Bowl win in its history.

But Burrow clarified that he talked about his tiredness not in a way to portray that his time is running out in Cincinnati. Instead of an ultimatum for the roster, it was more of a boost for his teammates who have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

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“I’m just trying to bring a now-or-never mentality to the day-by-day process,” he added. “If you’re not, what are you doing? Attack the day with a championship mindset. The rest will take care of itself.”

In that same August interview, Burrow reinforced the urgency.

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“I’m trying to put it out into the world,” Burrow said. “I’m trying to manifest it. I’m trying to show our guys the urgency that I have and that I want us to have as an organization to go and make it happen.”

Well, Burrow’s commitment for the long term is relatable. After all, he has seen success in Cincinnati even though it was not of Super Bowl stature.

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Burrow’s second NFL season in 2021 marked a major turning point for Cincinnati. The Bengals ended a three-decade playoff drought, winning their first postseason game since January 1991 before reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years. They came up short against the Los Angeles Rams, losing 23-20, and returned to the postseason the next year, where the Kansas City Chiefs ended their run in a rematch of the previous season’s AFC Championship Game.

Besides reaping the fruits of his hard work, Burrow might also want to witness how Cincinnati’s offseason additions will be paying off in the long run. The Bengals strengthened their defense by signing Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook in free agency and trading for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. Combined with their performances in training camp and the preseason, those moves have raised expectations for what could be a defining season for Burrow and Cincinnati.

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As head coach Zac Taylor said, they “have a good plan in place.”

While Burrow claimed to have been locked in for the long run, he believes the 2026 season will be a different year for the Bengals.

Joe Burrow Is Confident as Bengals Address Their Biggest Weakness

Burrow was invited as a guest on fellow Bengals teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s new Chasing No. 1 podcast. That’s when the quarterback, a man of few words, put the NFL teams on high alert.

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“ I just want to win this year,” Burrow opened up about his goals for the 2026 season. “I just want to win. The rest will take care of itself. We’ll break a bunch of records eventually, but I think we’re going to have a really good team that has a chance to win every game that we step foot on the field for. I don’t know about you, but I could really feel it in my bones (and) in my soul in OTAs this year − different from years past.”

Well, he has his reasons to feel so. The Bengals’ biggest weakness has been their defense for the past two years. They ranked 31st last season, averaging 380.9 defense yards, while in 2024 they held the 25th position, averaging 348.3 defense yards. But this season, Cincinnati has tried to fill the cracks.

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Chase also agreed with Burrow with him finding similarities between this year’s team and the 2021 team that lost Super Bowl LVI to the Rams.

“I can feel it too. The fact that our defense talks a little trash, I like that,” Chase said. “That’s what we need. It feels like 2021 all over again, with the guys talking trash, because we had a lot of guys who talked on defense.”

Time will show whether these factors fall into place, keeping Burrow locked in Cincinnati for the long term.