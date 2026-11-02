“Babying the Quarterback”: Steelers Player Calls Out NFL After Controversial Flag for Hit On Deshaun Watson During Browns Clash

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns might have gotten a deja vu during the Steelers face-off. Well, the 2026 season is the first time the Browns quarterback took to the field two years after a season-ending injury in 2024. But Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker gave him some scares after he collided with the veteran. However, Brisker is not apologetic about the move even after getting flagged for his play and rather questioned NFL’s decision.

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“Babying the quarterback, he laying there, you know, crying or whatever he doing,” Brisker said in the post-game presser. “It’s what, it is what it is. Man, I hope, I don’t assume I’m gonna get fined, ’cause if you watch it, I mean I’m hitting with my chest and then I’m off going to the side. But he had his binky today, so they gave it, they threw it out there. It is what it is.”

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Watson took the hit on an incomplete short right pass to KC Concepcion during Cleveland’s third play of the game. He was seen shaking his head afterward and was immediately taken to the blue medical tent for a concussion check, sparking concern among fans.

Brisker thinks that given Watson’s past with injury, the Browns are being overprotective about their veteran quarterback. As per Rule 12, Article 10(a) of the NFL rulebook, it is classified as a foul when a player “lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

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The flag drew criticism from Brisker, who argued the hit was legal under the circumstances. Well, it was a controversial call, as going by the clip of the play between Brisker and Watson, it did not appear malicious. At first, Watson had already gotten rid of the ball when Brisker closed in on him. The defender was moving at full speed, leaving him with little opportunity to pull up or change his momentum.

Second, when it comes to the use of helmets, did the helmets collide? Definitely. However, Brisker did not appear to lower his head before making the tackle. Going by the Pittsburgh player’s take, it seemed like Watson’s reaction after taking the hit is what pressured the officials to throw the flag.

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The quarterback remained on the ground for an extended stretch, which raised fears of a possible concussion. The three-time Pro Bowler left the field for some time as he was evaluated for a concussion. What made Brisker question the intensity of the hit and call out the Browns’ overprotection was how Watson seemed keen to get back into action.

The concern surrounding Watson did not last long. The quarterback emerged from the medical tent just minutes later, helmet in hand, after successfully completing the evaluation and preparing to return for Cleveland’s second offensive series. This confidence came from head coach Todd Monken’s trust in him.

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“Did not. I want to see him play. I want to see him continue to play and battle and he did,” Monken said about sitting Watson in the post-game presser.

But even then, things were not smooth for the veteran quarterback for the rest of the game.

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Watson threw for 324 yards on 27 completions in 39 attempts, but he could not lead Cleveland into the end zone. The Steelers sacked Watson eight times, repeatedly putting Cleveland behind the chains.

Meanwhile, Brisker did not just call out Watson from the Browns squad in the post-game presser. Browns defensive end Jared Verse also caught some heat.

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Verse accused the Steelers of playing “dirty” following Cleveland’s win at home last month. He reignited the feud with further trash talk ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes showdown between the AFC North rivals at Acrisure Stadium. But Brisker had some words after the Browns player struggled on Sunday.

“He should have kept his mouth shut,” Brisker said, via video from Ashley Wenskoski of Pittsburgh Sports Tonight. “All that talking, and then to come out with zero tackles (on his own), that’s bad. You didn’t stand your words and you didn’t stand on business. He’s gotta look at himself in the mirror and get better.”