The Cleveland Browns are still carrying the burden of hoarding quarterback Deshaun Watson. When it comes to Watson’s contributions this season, the Browns have recovered from the loss they witnessed after losing him to injury and his being sidelined since 2024. But when it comes to the financial burden that came with Watson’s trade, Cleveland is not even halfway to keeping their promise.

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Because of the quarterback’s controversy in his personal life, the Browns made a pledge to carry out a philanthropic mission. The story goes back to August 2022, when Watson received an 11-game suspension from the NFL following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during massage appointments. While Cleveland guaranteed $230 million to the quarterback, they promised to help prevent sexual abuse and support survivors by donating $1 million, matching the same amount from the NFL.

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“A Browns spokesperson confirmed to Defector that it has not yet fulfilled its promise, only donating around $500,000 since 2022 to nonprofit organizations that educate young people about healthy relationships and support survivors of abuse,” reported Defector’s Vince Grzegorek.

That’s 50% of the pledged amount in four years.

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“We’ve long supported organizations that work in this space across Northeast Ohio, but our most recent efforts began with microgrants to organizations like One Love and Canopy. We’ve learned a great deal from them, and our commitment and partnerships have grown ever since,” the team spokesperson said.

But again, actions speak louder than words.

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“I’m not surprised at all,” shared Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represented most of the women who brought lawsuits against Watson.

Way before Watson joined the Browns club, his first allegation emerged in March 2021, when he was playing for the Houston Texans, and a Houston massage therapist accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct.

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In March 2022, he was traded to Cleveland. Within months, in June, Watson faced further legal challenges when two additional women came forward with civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. Their complaints pushed the total number of filings against the quarterback to 24.

June 7 brought another significant development in the Watson controversy. The New York Times reported that the quarterback had booked sessions with 66 massage therapists between fall 2019 and spring 2021. As the reports kept pouring in, the NFL handed him an 11-game suspension.

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Watson’s punishment came with a broader commitment from the league and his team to support initiatives addressing sexual misconduct. Alongside the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, the NFL and the Browns agreed to contribute $1 million each. Combined, the contributions created a $7 million fund intended to support nonprofits focused on healthy relationships, sexual misconduct prevention, education, and survivor support.

All civil lawsuits against Watson ended in January 2026. The promised contributions, however, were not reaching the organizations at the pace many might have expected. David Covucci, who runs the FOIAball newsletter, highlighted the issue in an October report after examining the NFL Foundation’s tax filings.

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His findings showed that only $2.3 million had been donated to organizations fitting the fund’s stated mission during that period. The NFL said it was still distributing the money but acknowledged that some of it had also supported internal anti-harassment education and training.

Had Browns not traded Watson, they would have been free of these financial shackles. But in the end, was the risk worth taking?

Cleveland Insider Makes Case for Deshaun Watson

After Week 10, NFL.com dropped quarterback rankings. The list has ranked 32 quarterbacks from across the league. While Watson’s teammate, Shedeur Sanders, was ranked at No. 25, the veteran was not on the list.

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Even though he could not find a spot, Watson has gradually rebuilt his standing on the field, completing 65.1% of his passes for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also contributed 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns, adding another dimension to Cleveland’s offense.

Now in the final year of his contract, the quarterback has helped the Browns secure five comeback victories and remain in the playoff picture. However, his future in Cleveland remains uncertain, with the franchise facing an important offseason decision on whether to extend his contract or release him to create salary cap flexibility.

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Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot had some thoughts to share.

“Things have been so good with Watson this season, the Browns should re-sign him after the season,” Cabot said. “They’ve been criss-crossing the country watching college quarterbacks all season. And will likely draft one in the first round with one or both of their first-round picks. But the Browns should bring back Watson to build on what he’s accomplished this season, and to hit the ground running in 2027.”

As Cleveland navigates through the quarterback situation, they now have to figure out a way to make payments on the promised amount.