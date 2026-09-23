Deion Sanders’ Ex-wife Gives Peek Into “An Off Day in the Life Of” Shedeur as Deshaun Watson Shines as Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders is giving back to the community that has already shown him so much love. He is trying to do more for Cleveland, his new home, and set an example for those looking up to him. Mom Pilar made sure to document one heartfelt gesture of her son.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 22, Pilar posted a video on her Instagram story that showed Shedeur at a high school basketball court. In the video, we can see a poster that read “Welcome 2 Kirk” along with Shedeur’s picture wearing jersey No.2.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An ‘off’ Day in the Life of,” wrote Deion Sanders’ ex-wife as the caption of the story.

The clip was from Shedeur’s trip to the W. H. Kirk Middle School and Caledonia Elementary on Tuesday, September 22. He visited the school to give away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sanders partnered with Chase Bank and Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! Program to provide 500 backpacks filled with school supplies, items, pizza, and treats,” reported News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice. “Sanders was on site to help deliver the backpacks to the kids, who weren’t just excited for the supplies, but to meet a Browns star.”

Shedeur had a plan behind his choice of schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I chose two schools in East Cleveland because I like going to different places a lot of people wouldn’t go and showing a positive side of things because if you just look online, you only see the negativity about parts of East Cleveland and different parts of Cleveland,” Shedeur shared the motive behind his philanthropic endeavor.

Shedeur urged the students to stay committed and keep showing up, even when motivation is lacking. He also emphasized that success starts with getting the little things right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The school year started, but maybe they needed a little bit more motivation to keep having great attendance and keep going. I just want to give them a reminder that they are seen, they are heard, and they are felt.”

Per Justice, Sanders signed some items for a few kids, gave them plenty of high fives and hugged them, and shared words of encouragement. On one student’s backpack, he wrote, “Be Legendary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything’s about doing the small things right—on the field, in life, everywhere in the world. As long as you keep doing right, then right will come,” the Browns quarterback said. “And God sees everything, so stay the course no matter what, no matter how you feel.”

Sanders has unfortunately lost the QB1 job to Deshaun Watson this year. The Year 2 QB impressed Cleveland a lot by turning out to be the better QB in the offseason, including the preseason. However, head coach Todd Monken chose to go ahead with Watson, who is playing after a whole year lost to rehabbing his injured Achilles tendon. Sanders will be relegated to backup duties as long as Watson holds on to the QB1 crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson struggled in his opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he managed to put together a decent performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watson completed 24 of 30 attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 23-19 road win over Tampa Bay. The victory ended Watson’s six-game losing streak as a starter, marking his first starting win since Week 2 of the 2024 season. It was the longest active losing streak among NFL quarterbacks.

The fact that Watson has flipped the script gives rise to the question of whether he will be the starter for the Week 3 face-off against the Carolina Panthers. For now, head coach Todd Monken leaves fans in suspense, but definitely the veteran is shining.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m gonna enjoy this win and I thought he played his a– off,” Monken said after the game. “I’m gonna leave it at that. I’m so happy for him.

“He made a number of plays with his legs. Played with confidence. He let it rip. You could see the difference from Week 1 to Week 2, and I think we’re just going to grow together. … I’m happy for Deshaun, the way he’s played, and I expected improvement, and I expect continued improvement.”

The Browns are listed as 2.5-point home underdogs against Carolina. Time to see whether Watson continues the streak or Shedeur finally gets to suit up as QB1 in Week 3.