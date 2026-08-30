“I Could Have a Broken Leg and I’d Still Play”: Carson Schwesinger Makes Shocking Claim After 3 Week Absence With Mysterious Injury

A mystery surrounded the Cleveland Browns camp this offseason, other than the quarterback competition. The fans only knew that their linebacker, Carson Schwesinger, was injured. Weeks after remaining sidelined, Schwesinger hit the gridiron on Saturday, August 29, and he kept everyone on their toes with a fiery message.

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“I might have a different answer than the trainers,” he said when asked about his mindset on a comeback had he fallen prey to an injury in the regular season instead of the preseason. “I could tell you that I could have a broken leg and still play. So that’s what I think.”

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Well, he actually does what he preaches. He has never allowed injury to crush his motivation or spirit. Last season is proof, when he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. Schwesinger refused to rest and played through it. He fought on with a quad injury in Week 17 vs the Pittsburgh Steelers, too. He missed only one game: the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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Saturday’s practice saw Schwesinger in full pads for the first time since July 31, missing 16 total practices and all three preseason games. He added that he hated missing the practice.

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“The hard part was trying to just be able to stay mentally locked in every day and still find ways to learn and get better even though you’re not getting those reps out on the field.”

Despite Schwesinger not being listed as an active participant, he has actually been present at camp, spotted on the sidelines. He was also doing individual drills during walkthroughs.

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His comeback took place after Todd Monken and Co. wove a mysterious narrative around him. The Browns never opened up about how and when Schwesinger got injured or the type of injury. All fans know that he suffered the injury early in training camp, which Monken classified as “minor,” and that they were being “overly cautious” with Schwesinger.

During the interview, the linebacker also refused to break any details about the injury.

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“It’s just football. Sometimes things happen and you got to try and be smart about it,” he said during the presser. “That’s basically it. I’m ready to roll now.”

Schwesinger said at the beginning of camp that he was planning to build off his Rookie of the Year season. He led all rookies in tackles and tackles for loss, while also posting 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. His presence in the Browns defense this year will be pivotal.

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Coincidentally, he will play with the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year this season, Jared Verse.

“Man, that boy can fly,” Verse told the press in June. “Nah, he can work. I like that a lot. I like knowing that with that behind me, I don’t got much to worry about.

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“I can play freely because I don’t have to worry if something gets by me. He’s going to be able to handle that. He’s going to be able to clean everything up. So no, that’s the exciting factor there.”

Before being sidelined by the injury, Schwesinger’s hard-nosed attitude was on full display: he attended every single voluntary session. Linebackers coach Jason Tarver said that the young star wanted to be “good at everything.” He’d taken some time off earlier in the offseason and hung out with Dillon Gabriel, but when training began, Schwesinger had blinders on.

“I think there’s a lot of things to get better at, whether it’s just the preparation throughout the week, game week and figuring out really what to watch, how to watch film and things like that,” Schwesinger told FOX5 News Cleveland. “But even just at this time, whether it’s improving the football knowledge, football intelligence, right? Or just finding better ways to attack the ball and really get those punch-outs. I think that’s something really going to work on this year. Just continuing to grow in terms of patience behind the ball and being able to see things and being ready by the snap.”

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Schwesinger has always been hungry to prove himself. Now cleared for full work, he’ll get his chance.