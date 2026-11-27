The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday. While the spotlight is supposed to be on the 2025 Heisman winner and the 2026 Draft No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, it’s an equally important game for Deshaun Watson. NBC, too, initially had put priority on both quarterbacks. But as per the latest update, Watson got replaced.

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It’s an important broadcast for NBC. The Browns are preparing for a rare primetime occasion at home. NBC confirmed that this will be Cleveland’s first home appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2019. The fact that there is so much hype, fans took notice of Watson’s snub.

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“NBC took Deshaun Watson off their promotional graphic for the Browns-Raiders SNF game,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov.

As proof, he attached two pictures.

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“Picture 1: Promotional graphic from Sunday night,” wrote Meirov. “Picture 2: Promotional graphic tonight.”

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In place of Watson, Carson Schwesinger has been placed on the latest poster as the Browns representative.

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When it comes to Watson, he already had a troubled past. There are 27 lawsuits against the Cleveland quarterback since March 2021. All of them have been filed by women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Maybe that’s what led NBC to remove his picture from the graphic.

In addition to that, things have been sensitive for Watson lately.

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While Watson has maintained a 65.1% completion rate with 2,118 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, his numbers also reveal an area of concern. He currently holds an 89.1 passer rating, but his struggles to avoid pressure could work in the Raiders’ favor. Having absorbed 37 sacks, Watson could give Las Vegas the opportunity to get its pass rush back on track.

Watson has managed only seven touchdown passes this year, leaving Cleveland without much of an explosive passing threat.

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However, not everything has been bad for Watson this season. The veteran quarterback has frequently pulled off last-moment wins.

Trailing 17-0, the Browns mounted a comeback to beat the Houston Texans 27-24, marking Watson’s sixth fourth-quarter game-winning drive for the team. The quarterback helped script the decisive possession with a 30-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr., setting up Quinshon Judkins’ go-ahead touchdown.

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Schwesinger, who replaced Watson in the SNF poster, is the Browns’ midseason MVP pick.

Fresh off winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2025, Schwesinger has continued to establish himself as a defensive force. He has accumulated 102 tackles in 10 games, placing him third among all NFL players, while also contributing three sacks and three forced fumbles. His consistent production has made him a central figure in Cleveland’s defensive setup.

Unlike Watson, he has already caught a lot of hype thanks to some heroic plays on the gridiron.

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His fourth-quarter sack of Geno Smith against the New York Jets resulted in a forced fumble, although Cleveland couldn’t hold on to its 12-10 lead and eventually lost. A week later, the linebacker came up with another timely turnover, forcing Derrick Henry to fumble against the Baltimore Ravens. That recovery helped Cleveland set up a tying touchdown on its next possession, paving the way for a 13-10 victory.

Although Watson’s replacement on the SNF poster was a fresh disappointment, it brought back a familiar feeling for the quarterback. This was not the first time he had felt overlooked this season.

Deshaun Watson’s Attempt to Give Back Sparks Fresh Criticism in Cleveland

With so many things happening in his professional life, Watson wanted to engage in some philanthropic activity. According to sources, the Deshaun Watson Foundation teamed up with the Browns and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Monday to help families facing food insecurity in the Cleveland community. The initiative saw 2,000 turkeys distributed alongside canned goods and other food essentials.

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However, Watson’s involvement in this endeavor did not sit well with Cleveland City Council members Austin Davis and Tanmay Shah.

“If they’re doing it for the benefit of the people, then why do they need their name in the media attached to it?” Shah said.

Watson’s previous controversies related to his lawsuits might have led the council members to resist the quarterback’s involvement.

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“Flat-out embarrassing to be associated with Deshaun Watson in promotional literature,” Shah shared. “Our residents and neighborhoods are not PR tools.”

From being left off the poster to facing challenges in his charitable efforts, Watson seems to be facing resistance at every turn.