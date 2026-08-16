“Never Mind the Chit Chatter”: Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Sends Strong Message After Shedeur Sanders Struggles Against Bears

Shedeur Sanders walks into the 2026 season with a lot to prove, but even before the season started, he hit a speed bump. Shedeur struggled during the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. But his mother, Pilar Sanders, did not let the noise dampen her son’s spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Focus on your Focus,” wrote Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, sharing a clip of Shedeur’s game on her Instagram story on August 15. “Nevermind the chit chatter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, Shedeur made a good play. He faced pressure but stood in the pocket and delivered a 35-yard downfield pass to Luke Floriea, helping the Cleveland Browns move deep into Chicago’s territory.

Shedeur had completed six of his first 10 passes for 79 yards before making a costly error early in the fourth. He attempted a pass over the middle, but it sailed over the intended receiver. Beanie Bishop Jr. intercepted the errant throw.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Shedeur took accountability.

“It just slipped,” he said after the game. “That’s what makes me be mad a little bit because of it. I just didn’t execute the decision, but the right decision was made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, turning the ball over and all that stuff is not great, and it won’t survive a long time in the league doing that. But, as long as my eyes and my feet and everything was in the right place, being able to execute, it just may happen.”

Along with the interception, Sanders had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage and failed to lead Cleveland to a score in his three series. He finished the game going 6-of-11 for 79 passing yards and rushing for three yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deshaun Watson, however, seemed to have impressed head coach Todd Monken. Even though he was scoreless and was sacked once, he threw for 126 yards and completed 11 of 15 passes.

“For him to come back and work like he did, is an unbelievable credit to him. He was having fun today,” Monken said. “And I thought he really functioned at a high level. It was fun watching him play and watching us put the next step forward and see where we’re at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Monken will start Sanders for the next preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and will play the first half. Watson will take over in the third quarter, while Dillon Gabriel will play in the fourth. As the battle for QB1 draws to a close—in which Watson already has a leg up—this game will be crucial for Sanders to earn playing time when the season begins. He can’t wait.

“I’m just excited getting reps, you know,” he said. “Definitely. I’m excited for this week. I’m excited to see the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Sanders can stay mistake-free in this game, it will help him out a lot.