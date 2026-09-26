“Not Going to Be Successful”: Ex-Browns Star Sounds Alarm on Shedeur Sanders Starting Over Deshaun Watson

The quarterback problem is something that has been chasing the Cleveland Browns for years now. This season, with a new head coach, the veteran Deshaun Watson started in both week 1 and week 2. For week 3, too, Watson will be suiting up as the starter against the Carolina Panthers. With Shedeur’s turn not coming up, former Browns WR Jarvis Landry dropped a reality check for him in case his turn comes up.

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“My thing is this, there is no matter who you put back there, if it’s Shedeur, if it’s the Deshaun, if it’s who it’s not going to be, it’s not going to be successful right now. Right. They still kind of figuring it out,” Landry issued a warning for Shedeur on the Up & Adams podcast. “And I think for Shedeur’s career, you know, I would love to see him continue on the trajectory that he was on, as opposed to just kind of being thrown in there while they are figuring it out. If you know what I mean?”

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Landry’s concern was not about Shedeur’s readiness but about protecting his development in a struggling system. With opportunities not coming up in the first two weeks, week 3 was the sweet spot for Cleveland to slip in Shedeur. As the team prepares for consecutive home games against Carolina and Pittsburgh, with the latter set for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 1, it could have been the time to turn to the second-year pro.

But since Watson is coming off putting together his best week, Todd Monken did not want to break the streak and confirmed the veteran as the Week 3 starter.

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“He’s had his best week, you know, he really has. And I think that’s been building, I think that’s been building from becoming the starter after the first week being disappointed and the second half that he played last week,” Monken said Friday.

This is not the first time Landry has openly shared doubts about Shedeur finding his footing in Cleveland in case he is thrown the starter’s duty.

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“I think Shedeur Sanders can be a starter in the NFL. I would say, I don’t know if it’s going to be in Cleveland. At some point, maybe even after the season, I would say Cleveland definitely needs to go out and get a guy,” Landry said during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland.

But the core of the problem does not lie either in Shedeur or Watson. Definitely, Shedeur is hungry to grab the starting role, but the delay might be a blessing in disguise for him.

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Making his first start of the 2026 season, Watson endured a shaky opening against the Jaguars, throwing an interception on Cleveland’s first drive. He nearly added another on the team’s next possession, further adding to the concerns surrounding his return. That’s when, just like Landry, a former NFL defensive tackle argued that the problems extended beyond Watson, or the quarterbacks whatsoever.

“I’m watching the Browns and it don’t matter who they put at quarterback this team is browning. -Judkins going the wrong way on play action -1st round tackle getting his [expletive] kicked in -No running game -Defense isn’t the same without Schwartz,” Breiden Fehoko posted on social media.

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Well, we know where Fehoko came from in dropping such a strong statement.

The Browns entered Week 2 of the 2026 season near the bottom of the national power rankings. Although some outlets still had Cleveland at No. 30 or No. 31, their average ranking dropped 0.8 spots to 31.4. Their pass defense has been a major concern, with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing for over 220 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, with Schwartz and Garrett, Cleveland gave up 31+ points in only five games.

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“The even bigger disappointment was a Browns defense that ranked inside the top-five last year,” wrote Bleacher Report’s staff. “Sure, Myles Garrett is gone. But the Jaguars did whatever they wanted offensively in Week 1, whether it was on the ground or through the air. It was an ugly performance all the way around. And the Browns are the NFL’s worst team. Again.”

So, it’s better for Shedeur to stay as a backup as long as Todd Monken figures things out in Cleveland.