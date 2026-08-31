Undrafted NFL Rookie Who Never Played High School Football Makes Browns’ Final 53-Man Roster

In the NFL, dreams do come true. While the August 30 deadline ended the hopes of many players to make it to the 53-man roster, the Cleveland Browns facilitated a special journey. For the Browns, the pressure has been extra to choose the final roster after going 5-12 last season. Even then, they made a surprising move by giving a spot to a 25-year-old rookie UDFA, whose first exposure to the sport came late in college and featured an unorthodox journey that involved working in an arcade before turning to football.

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“Cornerback Michael Coats, who never played high school football and was an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, made the Browns 53 man roster today,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X on August 30.

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When Cleveland signed Coats as an undrafted free agent in May, fans hardly expected him to find a permanent spot on the 53-man roster months later. After all, his lack of experience in the junior ranks is far behind most of the players competing for a spot. Maybe that’s the reason that even after performing at WVU’s Pro Day and running 40 yards in 4.39 seconds, he went undrafted in the NFL Draft.

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Imago CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 22: Cleveland Browns cornerback Michael Coats Jr. 39 defends Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ja mori MacLin 84 during the third quarter of the National Football League preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on August 22, 2026, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 22 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260822018

Not to forget, he did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine. Had he made it to the event, his time would’ve ranked him third for his position.

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Per Nevadasports.net, the Mississippi native played football, basketball, and baseball in Pop Warner but never played high school football. Coats stopped competing in sports after ninth grade, with his only football memory at Biloxi High coming as a senior. Coming out of high school, he joined an arcade for a part-time job, the move he called “probably the best thing that happened” to him.

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During that time, he stumbled upon a Facebook flyer advertising football tryouts at East Central Community College in Decatur. He took it as a sign, as his father had previously played basketball there.

That marked the beginning of his football career, and he spent two seasons at East Central. However, he played for some time with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2021 but, after a coaching shakeup, went back to East Central. After two impressive seasons, he came under the radar of Nevada Wolf Pack assistants Kwame Agyeman and Jalen Ortiz, who scouted him.

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At 5-foot-10, Coats made a major impact in coverage, leading college football with 13 pass breakups and 17 passes defended through 11 games. His four interceptions in 2024 were a team-best and tied for third nationally, and he earned First-Team All-Mountain West. Coats then transferred to West Virginia Mountaineers in 2025. There, he appeared in 12 games, recording 30 tackles, seven passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

In 2025, there were roughly 70 players who transferred to West Virginia. Among them, head coach Rich Rodriguez could already predict Coats’ future.

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“I think he’s an NFL guy, really explosive kid,” Rodriguez told ESPN. “Some of the guys I’ve had the most success with, like, Pacman [Jones] were, like, uber competitive, over-the-top competitive, like pissed off on every rep. And that’s what Michael is. You can see that on film, and then after you watch him work out, this dude is like, tear your throat off.'”

And Rodriguez was right. Coats has indeed floored the Browns coaches with his versatility and intensity on the field.

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Browns Coach Expecting “Violent” Special Teams Presence from Michael Coats

As a rookie UDFA with lesser-than-normal football experience, Michael Coats had to do more to prove himself. And in training camp, he hit the hammer on the head. He recorded an interception in Cleveland’s preseason game against Chicago and has consistently found ways to disrupt passes during training camp; he broke up multiple throws during the August 19 practice.

Soon, the stamp of approval came from the Browns’ head coach himself.

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Although Coats has battled a minor ankle injury during camp, injuries to other Browns defensive backs opened the door for him. D’Angelo Ross, Myles Harden, and Myles Bryant have all missed time this summer, giving Coats more opportunities to make an impression. He has done just that, drawing attention from Todd Monken.

“We’ve been banged up there. Losing Terrence (West), D (D’Angelo) Ross has been out, I know I’m missing some guys, Myles (Harden) has been out, (Myles) Bryant. So, we’ve been banged up there,” Monken said on August 18. “It’s been fun watching Michael Coats Jr. play. That guy just shows up every day and makes plays. That’s probably the one that stood out with the other guys beat up at corner.”

Defensive back coach Brandon Lynch also spoke highly about Coats earlier this month, even before Monken acknowledged his skills.

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“Toughness, competitiveness. The young guy has speed, length, athleticism; he’s versatile,” said Lynch. “Really like him outside; he can play inside. He’s going to be a very violent player on our special teams.”

For players left off the roster, Coats’ unlikely journey is proof that unconventional paths can still lead to a shot at the NFL. His professional journey will begin on September 13, when the Cleveland Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.