Colts Forced to ‘Pull Back’ Anthony Richardson From Training Camp Amid QB1 Competition With Daniel Jones

Last October, Colts fans were holding their breath as Anthony Richardson sat on the field, cradling his throwing shoulder in agony. The rookie sensation’s explosive beginning to the 2024 season had hit a skidding halt. One that questioned if he’d remain the team’s long-term solution. Close to nine months later, the Colts continue to navigate through the aftermath. And while Richardson has made considerable progress, Indianapolis is not yet ready to hit the gas pedal to the metal.

On Tuesday, general manager Chris Ballard put rest to speculation that stated ‘Anthony Richardson was not ready,‘ by announcing that he is “good to go” and will dress for Wednesday’s first day of training camp. But there is a catch: the team will watch his throwing workload closely. “We feel good about where he’s at,” Ballard said. “He’s in great shape and ready to hit it moving forward.”

But there is a possibility that they’ll “might pull back” as soon as Day 2 or 3 of camp begins. Even though cleared for duty, the Colts won’t overlook that Anthony Richardson’s throwing shoulder is an area of high concern that still remains to be resolved. The optimistic caution comes from a positive occurrence earlier this offseason.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Titans vs Colts DEC 22 December 22, 2024: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 after NFL game action against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241222_zma_c04_144.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree335535

In June, Anthony Richardson got a second opinion from world-class orthopedic specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who found that surgery wasn’t needed and that his timeline for recovery continued to look good. Since then, the young quarterback has reportedly resumed throwing, ramping up over the past three weeks. “I’m proud of him,” Ballard added. The team has scheduled four straight days of practice to kick off camp, but Richardson’s participation may vary based on daily assessments of his arm’s workload.

Anthony Richardson’s well-being and the team’s response to it are more than a doctor’s aside. It’s a win-or-go-home consideration in the Colts’ 2025 season. His ability to do something with both his arms and legs was one of the primary reasons the team took off early in 2024 before injury brought everything crashing down. With only 12 career starts in two seasons, Richardson has amassed 2,391 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 picks. He’s contributed 635 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground, making Indy a threat behind the center.

Still, his 50.6% completion percentage and history of taking chances at the expense of accuracy continue to represent areas in which he must improve. The Colts are counting on a healthy training camp and preseason to hone those aspects as they look to cement a playoff-quality identity.

A true QB battle simmers between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones!

While Anthony Richardson is the assumed starter, having Daniel Jones around complicates things and raises the stakes. The free-agent-signed veteran QB is not just holding a clipboard. He’s in Indy to compete. “We brought Daniel here to compete,” the head coach, Shane Steichen, said this month. “We want the best man to win.” For a front office that’s had its share of quarterback uncertainty. Since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement, the competition is not only motivational, it’s insurance. Jones showed flashes of brilliance in New York but was inconsistent. In a Colts offense that prides itself on mobility and play-action effectiveness, his style isn’t entirely out of place.

But the true drama here is what the Colts value. If they desire upside, growth, and a long-term playmaker, Anthony Richardson is that guy. If they like a sure hand who knows how to read defenses, Jones may draw closer to QB1. With both quarterbacks healthy and cleared, the competition isn’t ceremonial; it’s real. And as Ballard confirmed, the team placed “no real restrictions” on Richardson beyond monitoring his number of throws. That creates a legitimate battle for the next several weeks.

via Imago New York Giants Press and Training Daniel Jones 8 QB of New York Giants during the practice session and press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for New York Giants at Hanbury Manor, Thundridge, United Kingdom on 7 October 2022. Editorial use only , Copyright: xJasonxBrownx PSI-16103-0105

But make no mistake. This remains Richardson’s job to lose. The Colts spent serious draft currency and coaching resources on his development. But by adding Jones to the mix, Indy is indicating that it is not going to wait around forever. A sluggish camp, a re-aggravation of the shoulder, or even a dominant preseason from Jones will change things in short order.

All eyes are on Day 2 for the time being. Whether the Colts let Anthony Richardson take the full load or decide to reel it back, they will actively make that call. This camp will determine not just Week 1 but the franchise’s future under center. With Daniel Jones in waiting, there is no room for mistakes. The competition is on!