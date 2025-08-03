Anthony Richardson Faces Concerning Turnover Spike as Shane Steichen’s Left With No Choice

Anthony Richardson arrived at Colts training camp brimming with tangible potential. But on Saturday, those flashes of brilliance dimmed under a blinding spotlight. Despite a string of sharp performances leading up to the weekend, a red-zone drill exposed key holes in Richardson’s game. Hence, raising pressing questions about his readiness. Watching the battle unfold, head coach Shane Steichen finds his margin for error shrinking, potentially being pushed toward a decision he hoped to delay.

During Saturday morning’s red-zone work at Grand Park, both Richardson and Daniel Jones threw two interceptions—the first either had committed in a week. It was a stark reversal following a Thursday night practice many analysts graded as Richardson’s best of camp. According to reporters, “Richardson struggled to complete passes while also throwing an interception” in the red zone.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter offered context, noting that the team ran drop-back passes in consecutive 7-on-7 sessions—situations where defenses ‘squeeze zones’ and ‘man coverage is tighter.’ While the results weren’t great on paper, Cooter emphasized the value of those reps. “We do get a lot out of them,” he said, framing the session as instructive rather than alarming.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Bills vs Colts NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 during pregame of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Still, Richardson’s step backward didn’t go unnoticed. Coming off what many viewed as his strongest outing of camp, Saturday’s performance was jarringly uneven. His timing was off, accuracy slipped, and he missed key throws in high-leverage situations. Jones also struggled under the same conditions, but Richardson’s regression drew more attention. As one report noted: “Richardson had by far his worst showing of camp thus far.” Jones, brought in to challenge Richardson, may be benefiting from his steadier execution amid the chaos.

And while Richardson’s athleticism is unquestioned, coaches may now be evaluating whether his decision-making can withstand live pressure. Each shaky rep adds uncertainty to one of the NFL’s most intriguing quarterback stories. What once looked like a clear path for Richardson is now branching into murkier territory. And as Jones continues to hold serve, Steichen’s flexibility could vanish, replaced by the urgency to act sooner than planned.

Shane Steichen’s dilemma: Will he continue with Richardson?

Steichen’s choice has become steadily tougher. Either he can continue with the high-ceiling Richardson. Or he could turn to more stable Jones, who seems to be keeping his own. The Colts’ owner, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, spoke highly of Anthony Richardson a few weeks ago, stating, “he still has time to prove it … nothing brings a sense of urgency more than competition.” However, while hers are words of defending faith in the young QB, Richardson’s recent injuries, including repeated right shoulder soreness that pushed back his offseason programs, are keeping him limited and providing Jones with precious reps.

via Imago

Jones, on the other hand, is unobtrusively accumulating days. Though his ceiling isn’t as high as Richardson’s, his current floor is getting the Colts’ offense through practice. His red-zone work might not have been great, but it wasn’t as visually whipsawed. Jones, in the view of observers, is running with more streamlined mechanics and displaying an acclimation to play within the system without the riotous highs and lows that have characterized Richardson’s repetitions.

Steichen himself has come under increasing pressure to make the switch. Even after insisting last season—when he benched Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco—that the team wasn’t abandoning its young quarterback, that move underscored the volatility of Richardson’s development. Now, with recurring struggles in camp, Shane Steichen has even fewer options and may be forced to name Daniel Jones the starter, even if only temporarily.

Adding to the pressure is the Colts’ preseason schedule, which opens against a stout Baltimore Ravens defense. Throwing Richardson into that matchup without greater confidence in his red-zone reads could risk both his development and the team’s early momentum. Steichen’s hesitation to name a starter is mounting, and the next set of practices may serve as the final audition.

If Richardson doesn’t bounce back soon, the window narrows. What once felt like a patient investment in long-term potential now feels like a pressing need for short-term stability. His rookie buzz was built on explosiveness and promise, but red-zone struggles this week—especially when stacked against Jones’s steadier hand—could ultimately shape the quarterback decision for Week 1.

Steichen may not want to make a call just yet, but circumstances may soon leave him no choice.