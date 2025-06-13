Colts Honor Jim Irsay’s Legacy With Touching Announcement on Special Day After Daughter’s Strong Takeover Message

In 2013, Jim Irsay reflected on the seismic shift that reshaped his franchise. It was a year after the Colts moved on from Peyton Manning. “There’s this myth that there’s no loyalty in football,” Irsay said. “Well, there’s tremendous loyalty and emotion and respect that go into the coaches and players you’ve gone into battle with.” It was classic Irsay. He didn’t dodge the question. He was candid, self-aware, and never afraid to show the emotional cost of decisions made in the name of the franchise.

That duality—business pragmatism and deep personal loyalty—defined Irsay’s tenure as Owner and CEO. Alongside Bill Polian, Tony Dungy, and Peyton Manning, he transformed the Colts from afterthought to powerhouse. Between 2000 and 2009, they won 115 games. More than any team in a single decade at the time. They brought home the city’s first Lombardi Trophy.

But Irsay’s fingerprints extended beyond the field. He championed mental health initiatives, donated millions quietly, and fostered a culture where players like Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, and Dwight Freeney asked him, not a coach or teammate, to present them at their Hall of Fame inductions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the franchise he shaped will honor him the way he honored so many. As confirmed by The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Jim Irsay will become the 20th member of the Colts Ring of Honor during the team’s home opener on Sept. 7 against the Dolphins. Well, it’s a befitting tribute to Jim as it’s his birthday, too. He would have been 66.

AD

“There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay,” said his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson. “It’s only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor.”

Meanwhile, the moment will be deeply symbolic. Jim will be honored alongside his father, Robert Irsay, the first inductee into the Colts’ Ring of Honor back in 1996. A father-son legacy, now etched in Lucas Oil Stadium’s upper deck. For decades, Jim Irsay helped build a team that defined an era. He did it with guitar riffs in his head. Hall of Famers in his corner. And the horseshoe always close to his heart. But now, as Indy prepares itself for the next era to begin, this is a rather poetic way of moving forward from the last one. However, it’s anything but moving, but continuing to work on what Jim envisioned for the Colts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prepare to see Jim Irsay’s visions in the Colts’ next chapter

When Jim Irsay passed away in May, he left behind a vision. And if you’re wondering whether his daughters inherited more than just ownership papers, take one look at the way they addressed the franchise after his death. “Let’s find a way back to our greatness,” Jim had told the locker room after the 2024 season finale. Now, Carlie Irsay-Gordon is saying it with her actions. She’s not quoting her dad. She’s channeling him.

At their first presser since assuming full control, the message from Carlie and her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, was deliberate, sharp, and clear. “This is our business, and we take it very seriously,” Carlie said. That wasn’t performative grief or PR polish. That was a CEO in real time, setting a tone. They know what’s broken—on the field and off. And they’re not tiptoeing around it. Carlie didn’t flinch when asked about GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen. “We have a standard here, and it hasn’t been good enough.” That wasn’t a jab. It was a reminder. The Colts haven’t won the AFC South since 2014. So, beware! They’re not chasing nostalgia. They’re chasing results.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s fascinating, though, is how equipped Carlie seems for this. “She is tough, sharp, intelligent… not a placeholder,” one executive told ESPN. This isn’t the NFL’s version of nepotism theater. Carlie was the acting owner back in 2014 during her father’s suspension. She rewired business ops, sat on major league committees, and yes—she wears a headset on gameday to listen to real-time playcalling. “I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of B.S.?’” she said. And if you’re writing the Colts off because ownership has changed, you might want to hit pause.

Yes, there are still questions. Will Anthony Richardson finally stay healthy and deliver? Can the sisters reach consensus on tough calls? But they’ve already done so behind the scenes. They’re not learning on the fly. “We’re sisters, but we’re also business partners,” Kalen Jackson said. Their leadership might not look like Jim’s. That’s the point. The goal isn’t to mimic him. It’s to fulfill what he started—on their terms. The vision’s the same. The execution now has a new voice.