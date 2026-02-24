National Reporter Confirms Colts’ Decision on Daniel Jones’ Future Amid Achilles Injury

The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal ahead of the 2025 campaign. Jones is now seeking a long-term extension. In that case, using the franchise tag could be a more cap-friendly route for Indianapolis. It would also keep Jones from reaching the open market. With all of that considered, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided an update Monday on Jones’ current contract situation with the Colts.

According to Pelissero, Daniel Jones and the Colts have begun discussions on a multi-year deal. There’s mutual interest on both sides to get a deal done.

“It is a big week for the Colts and Daniel Jones, who’ve been in negotiations on a multi-year contract extension to keep him in Indianapolis,” Pelissero explained. “The sides, I would anticipate, meet face-to-face this week. Jones wants to stay here in Indianapolis. The Colts want to keep Jones, who was playing his best football before injuries last year.”

The 28-year-old opened the last season as the Colts’ starting quarterback and led the team for its first 13 games, posting an 8–5 record during that stretch.

He beat out Anthony Richardson for that role and had Indianapolis firmly in the playoff hunt before his season came to an abrupt end with an injury setback. Apparently, Jones tore his Achilles tendon in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, derailing both his season and the Colts’ run.

Before he got hurt, Jones was having a career year with 3,101 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. His chemistry with Alec Pierce and star running back Jonathan Taylor helped the Colts start the season with a dominant 8-2 record.

This collapse showed just how much the team has relied on Jones, making this contract negotiation the biggest decision of the Colts’ offseason.

The Colts’ coaching staff would like Daniel Jones to remain in Indianapolis.

Even though Daniel Jones is technically heading into free agency and could sign with any team, his heart seems to be staying right in Indianapolis. Despite his serious leg injury, he has spent his time helping rookie quarterback Riley Leonard and acting as a fully committed leader for the team’s success.

His dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed by head coach Shane Steichen, who recently highlighted just how much work Jones is putting in behind the scenes:

“He’s in every meeting. He comes to every practice. He’s always around,” Steichen said. “On days he’s in the QB room, studying the tape, preparing, even though he’s not playing. Still going through everything. So, he’s still fully engaged.”

When people asked why he’s working so hard while he can’t even play, Jones simply said, “It’s not like I’d be doing anything else.”

This attitude makes it clear that he wants to stay with the Colts for the long haul, and the team seems just as eager to keep him around. The only question left is how they will work out a new deal while he continues his long road to recovery.