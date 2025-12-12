Philip Rivers Nightmare Is Haunting Michael Pittman Jr., Addresses Daniel Jones’ Colts Future

Philip Rivers spent four and a half seasons watching football from his couch. But the veteran quarterback is suddenly back in the NFL and back with the one franchise he always admired and played his final snaps with: The Indianapolis Colts. His return also reunites him with some familiar faces, including Michael Pittman Jr., who recently joined the Up & Adams Show.

And with the Colts set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, a defense that hasn’t allowed a touchdown in back-to-back games, Kay Adams asked Pittman what fans should expect to hear from Rivers on the field. Pittman made it clear there’s still no official word on whether Rivers will start. But if he does, the wideout already has one signature Rivers catchphrase burned into his brain.

“Phil’s lingo is one of a kind,” Pittman said. “Dadgumm for sure is going to come out. I’ve heard Dadgummit Pit more times than I can imagine. I have nightmares about me running the wrong route or being in the wrong spot. And then I just hear it like in my head, ‘Dadgummit Pit.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I messed up.'”

The Colts drafted Pittman in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which ended up being Rivers’ lone season in Indianapolis before he hung it up. And it was Rivers who threw Pittman his first career touchdown, as the receiver posted 40 catches for 503 yards in his rookie season.

Fast forward to now, and Pittman has had a notable 2025 season with Daniel Jones under the center. Heading into Week 15, the receiver has caught 69 receptions for 699 yards and racked up 7 touchdowns. But now that Rivers is suddenly back in the building, one thing is clear: if Pittman runs the wrong route, he already knows exactly what’s coming from under center.

And you can tell why. It’s not a curse word. Because Philip Rivers never swore on the field. Instead of dropping real profanity, he fired off goofy, old-school gems like “Dadgummit.” And to prove he hasn’t lost a step, when Colts head coach Shane Steichen asked how he felt about returning to the NFL, Rivers delivered his trademark line without hesitation:

“Dadgummit, let’s freakin’ go!”

For now, the Colts still haven’t confirmed whether Rivers will start against the Seahawks. But with Jones done for the year and Riley Leonard nursing a knee injury, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Steichen rolls with Rivers and if we hear plenty of his signature “Dadgummit” moments along the way. Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr. also took a moment to acknowledge the impact Jones has made on the franchise.

Michael Pittman Jr. sees Daniel Jones as the Colts’ QB of the future

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Colts looked firmly in control. But everything flipped when Daniel Jones suffered a non-contact Achilles injury on his first-quarter dropback against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He walked off on his own, yet later tests confirmed a torn right Achilles, ending his season on the spot. The Colts suddenly have a huge void to fill, but Michael Pittman Jr. remains confident that Jones still has a bright future in Indy.

“I’m still excited for him because obviously, this season for him, it’s done. But coming back next year, I think that he laid the foundation to keep growing, and everybody’s seen the way that he played and performed, and I think that the future is bright for him,” Pittman told Adams.

But the conversation didn’t stop there. Adams pushed further, asking Pittman what he’d say if GM Chris Ballard asked whether Jones should be the Colts’ long-term quarterback. Pittman didn’t hesitate. He said yes without blinking:

November 2, 2025: Daniel Jones 17 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA.

“Yes…I think when you look at the dedication in his day in and day out, the way that he came in and worked and how much it actually means to him, I think that is enough for us to choose him.”

And you can tell Pittman wasn’t exaggerating. Jones had bounced around the league for years, but the Colts took a chance on him, and he paid it off. Through 14 weeks, he threw for 3,101 yards, completed 68% of his passes, and totaled 19 touchdowns while turning Indy into a legitimate playoff contender.

Sure, the Achilles injury shut everything down and ended his season abruptly. But now he will head into the offseason positioned for a massive contract. Will he get it? Won’t he? That’s still up in the air. But if you ask Pittman, Jones’ future in Indy looks bright.