Shane Steichen Announces Surgery News On Daniel Jones as Colts HC Confirms Philip Rivers’ Week 15 Availability

Jones’ Achilles surgery sidelines him for nine to twelve months

Rivers’ return risks legacy while chasing Roethlisberger’s passing mark

The Colts’ quarterback nightmare deepened on Sunday when head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Daniel Jones had torn his right Achilles. The injury struck late in the first quarter against the Jaguars, a non-contact collapse that stunned the sideline and immediately shifted Indianapolis into crisis mode. Following the incident, head coach Steichen recently delivered an update on the same.

“Daniel Jones underwent surgery on his torn Achilles and it “went well,”@Colts HC Shane Steichen said,” Colts veteran reporter JJ Stankevitz wrote on X.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had previously reported that Jones is facing a 9-to-12-month recovery period for his torn Achilles. This timeline meant that even in the best-case scenario, he would likely be able to return at the earliest only by early September 2026, at the start of the next season. In case of a longer recovery, however, it could keep him sidelined for a portion of the 2026 campaign as well.

Jones had signed a one-year, $14 million deal with Indianapolis in March 2025 following his release from the New York Giants, taking on the role of a veteran backup before this season-ending injury.

Jones’ sharpest performance came in Week Eight against the Titans, firing three touchdowns with a season-best 136.0 rating to power a 38-14 win. It was the game that showcased his command of Shane Steichen’s offense, a reminder of how steady he had been before the injury derailed Indianapolis’ season.

Despite his time with the team being cut short, Jones was having a very productive year with the Colts in the 2025 season. He completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards at 8.1 yards per catch, alongside 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, establishing himself as one of the more effective quarterbacks in the league.

Now, the major concern that the Colts face is to bring in a new QB for their week 15 game, as the team’s backup QB, Riley Leonard, is also sidelined, dealing with knee soreness.

Shane Steichen provides an update on Philip Rivers’ week 15 availability

The Indianapolis Colts made a big announcement on Wednesday: they have signed Philip Rivers, a 44-year-old retired quarterback, to their practice squad. Rivers, who retired almost five years ago, last played in 2020 for the Colts. Stephen Holder, a reputed NFL reporter for the Colts, even provided recent updates on Rivers’ availability.

“Asked about how they’ll proceed this week, Steichen indicates that Rivers could start independent of Riley Leonard’s status,” Holder reported. “Leonard WILL practice today on some level, Steichen said. They’ll be evaluating Rivers through the week and decide accordingly about Sunday.”

If Rivers plays in Week 15, he will likely be taking over the starting job that belonged to the injured quarterback, Jones. This would also give the veteran QB a chance to surpass Ben Roethlisberger, to take over the 6th position in the NFL all-time passing leaders table. As things stand, Rivers is just 648 yards behind Big Ben.

The last time Rivers played for the Colts, he did well. He helped the team reach the playoffs with an 11-5 record. He threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions that season and is an eight-time Pro Bowler.

By returning now, Rivers is risking his potential entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help the team. If Philip Rivers starts a game, he will become only the fifth quarterback in NFL history to start at age 44 or older.