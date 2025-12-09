Why Is 44-YO Philip Rivers Returning to Colts? Why Did Legendary QB Retire?

The Indianapolis Colts are looking for answers after a 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This defeat forced them into a quarterback crisis as their QB, Daniel Jones, faced injury in the Week 14 matchup.

According to insider Mike Garafolo, the team is looking to bring back Philip Rivers after Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon, giving the 44-year-old a real shot at an NFL return.

Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 mark in the 2020 season, with more than four thousand yards passing with twenty-four touchdowns. He hung up his boots in 2020 and has not played since then. But due to his familiarity with the system and past success, he is one of the few quarterbacks who might step in and immediately lead an offense.

He is sixth in career passing yards with sixty-three thousand four hundred forty and also sixth in touchdown passes with four hundred twenty-one, so he certainly has his name in the elite list. As the Colts deal with a quarterback shortage, adding Rivers strengthens the Colts’ position in the league.

After a 17-year career and one season in Indianapolis, the Colts may need him once again.

Daniel Jones injury

The brutal loss of Daniel Jones to a season-ending Achilles tear in the opening quarter of the loss to Jacksonville. Jones limped off the field immediately. Later, the team made it official that he’s out of the game. The head coach Shane Steichen made clear that “it’s not looking good,” and it “could be season-ending.”

In Jones’s absence, the Colts depended on Riley Leonard. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 144 yards, with one interception. He was elevated when Anthony Richardson Sr. suffered an orbital bone fracture in Week Six.

With injuries mounting, the depth chart is thinning, Richardson remains on injured reserve with no guarantee, and Leonard is also dealing with a knee issue that has left him listed as week to week. With this, Brett Rypien remains the only one available on the practice squad.

Why did Philip Rivers retire?

The potential return of Philip Rivers to the NFL carries much more intrigue considering how confident he once was in his retirement decision. While retiring, he called it that it was his time, and he was at peace with his decision.

Insisting he felt fulfilled by what he accomplished in his seventeen-year career, however, his love for the game did not vanish as he started coaching at the high school level.

The Colts were not surprised by his retirement decision as reports indicated that the team expected it after his lone season with the franchise. His legendary career began in 2004, when he was selected fourth overall by the New York Giants before being traded to the San Diego Chargers.

Though Rivers delivered massive numbers and ranks among the top five in both career touchdowns and passing yards, postseason success eluded him. He won only five playoff games and reached the AFC Championship Game once, in 2007.

However, he is back in the spotlight with his name being pushed for the Colts’ return. Now, how true this gets, only time will tell.